Potential destinations for Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly open to trading Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner to kick-start a rebuild, according to Shams Charania. All three players are under contract for at least two seasons, with Sabonis having a third additional year. All three are 27 or younger, with both big men at 25 years old.

There will be a market for all three players, but it remains to be seen how much teams can realistically give up to acquire these guys. The Pacers will certainly want a major haul for Sabonis, who is averaging 17.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. LeVert has had some injury issues but has been a productive player. Turner is a defensive force, averaging 2.8 blocks per game.

Sabonis would be the obvious prize of the group. The San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards all make sense from a basketball standpoint, and would have the necessary assets to make a move. The fit for Turner is a little less obvious, given his limited offensive skillset. Teams like the Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat would be interested but might not have the right fit in terms of assets.

LeVert’s value is a bit up in the air. He’s got potential as a scorer but the injury history is concerning. Would teams like the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers be willing to deal assets in hopes of him being that missing piece on a title contender? Would the Golden State Warriors or Phoenix Suns get in the mix as well here, if the price point is reasonable?

The Pacers are 10-16, and first-year head coach Rick Carlisle’s previous success with two-big lineups has not translated to this year. Indiana is still only 3.5 games out of a play-in tournament spot, so there’s a chance the Pacers don’t blow this up entirely and decide to trudge through the season.