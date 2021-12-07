Bam Adebayo to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing thumb surgery

The Miami Heat announced Tuesday that C Bam Adebayo underwent successful surgery on his right thumb and will be sidelined 4-6 weeks. Adebayo had been ruled out since suffering a torn UCL in his thumb last week. The team took a week to have him go under the knife and now Adebayo won’t be back until at least 2022 at the earliest.

Looking at the current schedule for the Heat and taking the timeframe into consideration, Adebayo has a shot to be back by the first week of January at the earliest. The Heat have a seven-game road trip early in 2022 starting on Dec. 29 and ending on Jan. 12 against the Atlanta Hawks. There’s a chance Adebayo returns to the lineup some time during that trip. The latest would be toward the tail end of the trip or after.

This is going to be a tough storm for Miami to weather. Jimmy Butler has been playing banged up for the past few weeks and landed hard on his tailbone again on Monday night. Butler is tough and should be able to play through some pain, but that isn’t ideal for a team expecting to contend for a title in April/May.

Kyle Lowry will likely need some time off for rest purposes. There isn’t as much depth in the front court as year’s past, so a move may need to be made by the front office. With Markieff Morris sidelined, the Heat are forced to use PJ Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon as the primary bigs at the moment. Neither player offers much on offense, making the team one-dimensional. The longer the Heat are without Adebayo, the further Miami could drop in the East standings.

Really, in terms of futures markets, this bodes well for Tyler Herro. Chances are the Heat don’t drop out of the playoff picture. Once Miami is healthy, the team goes back to being among the elite in the East. Herro should lead the team in scoring through this stretch and beyond. He’s got the potential to run away with 6th Man of the Year (-140) while also competing for Most Improved Player (+1800).