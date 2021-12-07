Which teams have qualified for UEFA Champions League 2021-22 knockout stage

The 2021-22 Champions League is reaching the conclusion of the group stage, with the final matches taking place December 7 and 8. Most of the knockout round participants have been settled but there are still some spots up for grabs. Here’s a look at which teams have qualified for the knockout round in the 2021-22 Champions League.

Group A

Qualified teams: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain

Group B

Qualified teams: Liverpool

Group C

Qualified teams: Ajax

Group D

Qualified teams: Real Madrid, Inter Milan

Group E

Qualified teams: Bayern Munich

Group F

Qualified teams: Manchester United

Group G

Qualified teams:

Group H

Qualified teams: Chelsea, Juventus

Three groups have already been decided, while four other groups still have one team left which can qualify for the knockout round. Group G is where truly anything can happen, with Lille, Wolfsburg, Sevilla and Salzburg all fighting for a spot in the knockout round on the final matchday.

The knockout phase draw is scheduled for Monday, December 13 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The round of 16 starts on February 15 and wraps on March 16. The draw for the final three rounds is on March 18. The quarterfinals run April 5-13, the semifinals run April 26-May 4, and the final is May 28 at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.