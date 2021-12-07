Western conference odds: Warriors overtake Lakers as favorite in West

Through a quarter of the season, bettors and fans picking the Golden State Warriors to return to championship form will be happy. The Warriors are looking like their dynastic selves once again, with potentially more help on the way. The Phoenix Suns are showing their run to the Finals last season wasn’t a fluke with an 18-game winning streak, while the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers have also impressed early in the season. Here’s a look at the odds for each team to win the West after a quarter of the season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Western Conference odds for 2021-22 season

Golden State Warriors (+200)

Los Angeles Lakers (+400)

Phoenix Suns (+400)

Utah Jazz (+450)

Los Angeles Clippers (+1000)

Dallas Mavericks (+1200)

Denver Nuggets (+1300)

Memphis Grizzlies (+3000)

Portland Trail Blazers (+3500)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+9000)

New Orleans Pelicans (+20000)

Sacramento Kings (+20000)

San Antonio Spurs (+30000)

Houston Rockets (+60000)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+60000)

Note — Odds are as of December 7th

The Lakers are still in second despite a .500 start to the year. LeBron James’ teams have typically needed some time to figure things out when a superstar enters the mix, and injuries haven’t helped LA’s cause. The Jazz remain an underrated betting option at +450, given their consistency.

Pick: Warriors +200

It’s not quite the number from the beginning of the season (+550), but Golden State looks unstoppable in a seven-game series. Stephen Curry is the MVP favorite, Draymond Green is a defensive force and young rotation players have stepped. All this is being done with Klay Thompson, James Wiseman and Golden State’s two rookies from the 2021 NBA draft. Barring a slew of injuries, the Warriors look like locks to reach the Finals.

