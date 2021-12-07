Eastern conference odds: Nets remain kings of conference; Heat, Bulls turn heads early

The Brooklyn Nets were favored to win the whole thing entering the 2021-22 NBA season, even with Kyrie Irving sitting out due to New York’s COVID vaccination mandate. Brooklyn’s season started off slowly but the Nets have roared to the top of the East behind Kevin Durant and James Harden. The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks are poised to offer a stiff challenge to Brooklyn, along with two teams who have turned potential into production. Here’s a look at NBA futures odds for the Eastern conference after a quarter of the season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eastern Conference odds for 2021-22 season

Brooklyn Nets (+130)

Milwaukee Bucks (+300)

Miami Heat (+600)

Philadelphia 76ers (+900)

Chicago Bulls (+1600)

Atlanta Hawks (+1700)

Boston Celtics (+2500)

New York Knicks (+3500)

Charlotte Hornets (+7000)

Washington Wizards (+7500)

Indiana Pacers (+8000)

Toronto Raptors (+10000)

Cleveland Cavaliers (+30000)

Detroit Pistons (+60000)

Orlando Magic (+60000)

Notes — Odds are as of December 7th

The Heat and Bulls have seen their stock rise significantly, up from +900 and +3500 respectively. Both teams added major pieces in the summer and have seen those moves translate immediately on the court. The 76ers remain an intriguing option, as the team returns from its bout with COVID and has started moving back up the standings.

Elsewhere, the Wizards and Cavaliers continue to sit at the bottom of the rankings despite having strong starts. Clearly, the oddsmakers don’t believe that success will translate over the rest of the year and the playoffs.

Pick: Nets +130

Brooklyn was the pick heading into the season and remains the pick at this point in time. The Bucks and Heat are nice options for bettors who don’t like taking favorites, while Bulls fans can certainly talk themselves into throwing some wagers on this team. However, the Nets still have one of the best star tandems in the league when healthy. That tends to get the job done in a seven-game series.

