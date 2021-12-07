 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fresno State bringing back Jeff Tedford as head coach, per report

Tedford will return to coach the Bulldogs after a two-year absence from the profession.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Fresno State v USC
Head coach Jeff Tedford of the Fresno State Bulldogs argues a call during the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Fresno State Bulldogs are finalizing an agreement to bring back Jeff Tedford as the school’s head football coach, according to Pete Thamel. Tedford previously coached the Bulldogs from 2017-19 before resigning for health reasons.

Prior to his stint at Fresno State, Tedford had a successful run as the California head coach, He amassed a 82-57 record at Berkeley in 11 seasons, with two 10-win campaigns. After a five-year absence, he took the head job at Fresno State. He was 26-14 in three seasons, with a 12-win campaign in 2018 and a bowl win.

Tedford is known for his offensive acumen and specifically his ability to develop quarterbacks. He notably coached up Aaron Rodgers, Kyle Boller, David Carr and Joey Harrington among others.

The Bulldogs went 9-3 in 2021 behind head coach Kalen DeBoer and quarterback Jake Haener. DeBoer and Haener both went to Washington following the end of the season.

