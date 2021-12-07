Keldon Johnson will not return Tuesday vs. Knicks after attempting to play through ankle injury

December 7 update: The Spurs have conceded Johnson’s injury is serious, and he will not return to Tuesday’s game against the Knicks.

Keldon Johnson (right ankle sprain) is out for the rest of the Spurs game vs Knicks, per team. He was injured at the end of the 1st half, started 3rd quarter and then went back to locker room. #Spurs #KSATsports — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) December 8, 2021

December 7 update: Johnson is trying to play through the injury but has been taken back to the locker room for a third time in this game. At this point, the Spurs might have to concede that his injury is more serious than expected.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has gone back to locker room in Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks after appearing to aggravate his ankle injury. Johnson originally went to the locker room after suffering the injury but did return to Wednesday’s game. Here’s the play where he appeared to sustain the injury.

Keldon Johnson pic.twitter.com/0IZY6BqVIS — Los Lucha Bros. ‍☠️(Braves World Champs) (@losluchabros) December 8, 2021

Johnson is one of the more promising players in San Antonio, averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season. HIs production has slightly plateaued from last season, where he averaged 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Still, the Spurs are entering a rebuild and Johnson will be a critical part of that project. Johnson finished with five points and five rebounds in the first half.

If Johnson cannot return, expect the Spurs to go guard-heavy in their rotation. Devin Vassell is already out, so it’ll likely be Bryn Forbes and Lonnie Walker getting more minutes.