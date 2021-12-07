 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Keldon Johnson will not return Tuesday vs. Knicks after attempting to play through ankle injury

The Spurs forward is dealing with an ankle injury.. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
New York Knicks v San Antonio Spurs
Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the New York Knicks on December 7, 2021 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
December 7 update: The Spurs have conceded Johnson’s injury is serious, and he will not return to Tuesday’s game against the Knicks.

December 7 update: Johnson is trying to play through the injury but has been taken back to the locker room for a third time in this game. At this point, the Spurs might have to concede that his injury is more serious than expected.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has gone back to locker room in Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks after appearing to aggravate his ankle injury. Johnson originally went to the locker room after suffering the injury but did return to Wednesday’s game. Here’s the play where he appeared to sustain the injury.

Johnson is one of the more promising players in San Antonio, averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season. HIs production has slightly plateaued from last season, where he averaged 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Still, the Spurs are entering a rebuild and Johnson will be a critical part of that project. Johnson finished with five points and five rebounds in the first half.

If Johnson cannot return, expect the Spurs to go guard-heavy in their rotation. Devin Vassell is already out, so it’ll likely be Bryn Forbes and Lonnie Walker getting more minutes.

