NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Wednesday, December 8

The NBA has a packed slate on Wednesday with 13 games taking place across the league. The action gets started at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Wizards vs. Pistons, 76ers vs. Hornets, Bulls vs. Cavaliers, and Knicks vs. Pacers all tipping off at the same time. The latest game of the night tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET when the Celtics take on the Clippers at STAPLES Center.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz, $4,900

Bogey has been averaging 26.2 fantasy points all season long, and just turned in 27.75 on the road against the Cavaliers. He’s made four three pointers in his last two games straight, and ended with 16 points and three rebounds in each of those games as well. He’s all but guaranteed 30+ minutes each game, and the Jazz will be going up against a struggling Timberwolves team who have lost their last three games in a row.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Washington Wizards, $4,000

Caldwell-Pope had a big performance on Sunday against the Raptors, where he dropped 26 points and a pair of rebounds and assists, racking up 34.5 fantasy points in the process. He’s not always consistent, but he’s averaging 22 DKFP per game overall this season and just had a nice little run where he scored over 25 fantasy points in four straight games. The Wizards will be on the road against the Pistons tonight, and Caldwell-Pope will at least get you double digits without hurting your salary cap too much.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings, $3,300

If there’s one thing Mitchell isn’t, it’s consistent. But he’s turned in some impressive performances this season, dropping 20 points and three rebounds last week against the Clippers for a total of 31.25 fantasy points. He followed that up with 8.5 fantasy points just a few days later against the same team, with the same 28 minutes played. The Kings will be taking on the Orlando Magic at home, and with Mitchell consistently getting 25-30 minutes per game, consider the last performance somewhat of a fluke. $3,300 isn’t that much to spend for a player who could potentially bank you upwards of 30 fantasy points on any given night.