Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, December 8

We have a full 12-game schedule in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Cade Cunningham over 6.5 rebounds (+105)

This past summer’s first overall pick, Cade Cunningham has started to settle in as the Pistons’ starting point and play some good hoops. Cunningham has found a way to be involved in every facet of the game and make plays not only for himself, but also for his teammates.

The 6-foot-6 guard has done an adequate job crashing the boards this season, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game. Tonight, the Pistons will be taking on the Washington Wizards, who are giving up 7.5 rebounds per game to point guards this season. Cunningham has gone over 6.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and averaging 7.4 per game over that time.

Gary Trent Jr. over 2.5 threes (-110)

For our second player prop bet, we are going to take a shot on Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors. Trent and the rest of the Raptors should have ample opportunities to take and make threes in tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are allowing opponents to shoot 36.3% from three-point range, which is good for 26th in the Association. Furthermore, in their last three games, that number has gone up to 43.9%. Trent is averaging 16.4 points per game on 36.3% shooting from behind the arc this season. The former Trail Blazers guard takes a good amount of threes on a nightly basis at 7.1 attempts per game. He has made more than 2.5 threes in five out his last 10 games for the Raptors.

Richaun Holmes over 14.5 points (+100)

The Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic will link up later tonight in what should be one of the more interesting games on the schedule involving two young squads. Richaun Holmes will have his hands full with the Magic’s frontcourt of Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. But he should be able to make an impact and have spurts where he’ll pick up points in the low post and on alley-oops.

This season, Holmes is almost averaging a double-double consisting of 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. The veteran center has scored more than 14.5 points in six out his last 10 games and is averaging 14.8 points in his last five home games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.