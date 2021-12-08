Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls will gear up to play the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The Bulls (17-8) have won four consecutive games after defeating the Denver Nuggets 109-97 at the United Center. The Cavaliers (13-12) are riding a two-game losing streak after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 112-104 on Monday. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +3

If you’ve been putting down some bets on the Cavaliers to cover this season, then you’ve been profitable. J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad has played some solid basketball through the first 25 games of the season (13-12) and are sitting in ninth place in the East. The Cavs are 9-6 against teams from the Eastern Conference and led by point guard Darius Garland, who’s having a career year, averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 assists per game.

Cleveland is 1-4 straight up in their last five home games, but 4-1 against the spread. The Cavaliers are also 8-0 ATS in their last eight games and 3-0 ATS as the home favorite. The reason why they are favorite at home is because the Bulls are without DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, who both have played large roles this season. Chicago played well on Monday night without DeRozan as Zach LaVine led the way with 32 points, while Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball added 20 points a piece.

The Bulls are 5-1 ATS in their last six games and 4-1 ATS in their last five road games. Overall, Chicago is 9-4 straight up this season away from the United Center. They’ve been solid as road underdogs going 3-3 ATS.

Over/Under: Under 211

The under might be the play here, simply because we are dealing with some of the best defensive teams in the NBA. The Cavaliers are only giving up 102.7 points per game, which is ranked second in the NBA behind the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Bulls are not too far behind in sixth place, allowing 104.8 points per game. The Cavs’ over record is 10-15, while the Bulls’ over record is 11-14.

