Tevin Coleman in concussion protocol for Week 14

New York Jets veteran running back Tevin Coleman is in the concussion protocol, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Coleman received his second consecutive start last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had 58 yards on 11 carries and three receptions for 19 yards.

Fantasy football implications

If Coleman does not clear the concussion protocol before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, then the Jets would be down to Ty Johnson and Austin Walter, who was just promoted from the practice squad.

Coleman has received the last two starts for the Jets as rookie running back Michael Carter is on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. In Week 12 against the Texans, Coleman had a season-high 67 yards on 16 carries and scored seven fantasy points. Then in the next week against the Eagles, the veteran running back turned back the clock, recording 77 total yards of offense on 14 touches (7.70 fantasy points).