D/ST rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 14 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers on the field during pregame warm-ups prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Last week Joe Burrow, Tyrod Taylor/Davis Mills, Taysom Hill, Teddy Bridgewater, Trevor Lawrence, Andy Dalton, and Daniel Jones all helped the D/STs they faced to double-digit fantasy points. This week we’ll pick on Jake Fromm, Zach Wilson, Davis Mills, Jard Goff and Trevor Lawrence.

Bye weeks

The Colts, Dolphins, Patriots and Eagles.

Streaming options

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants

The New York Giants will likely be without Daniel Jones with a neck injury and Mike Glennon is in concussion protocol. If Glennon can’t be cleared, we’ll see Jake Fromm lead the way. The Chargers on the other hand just sacked Joe Burrow six times and picked him off twice.

Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans

Davis Mills will take over as the starter for Houston with Tyrod Taylor being ineffective and also hurting his wrist. The Texans have looked awful with either quarterback at the helm, which should give the Seahawks nice upside this week.

D/ST rankings for Week 14

Rk Name Opp
1 Los Angeles Chargers vs NYG
2 New Orleans Saints @ NYJ
3 Seattle Seahawks @ HOU
4 Denver Broncos vs DET
5 Tennessee Titans vs JAC
6 Carolina Panthers vs ATL
7 Pittsburgh Steelers @ MIN
8 Dallas Cowboys @ WAS
9 Baltimore Ravens @ CLE
10 San Francisco 49ers @ CIN
11 Minnesota Vikings vs PIT
12 Arizona Cardinals vs LAR
13 Atlanta Falcons @ CAR
14 Kansas City Chiefs vs LV
15 Green Bay Packers vs CHI
16 New York Jets vs NO
17 Cincinnati Bengals vs SF
18 Los Angeles Rams @ ARI
19 Cleveland Browns vs BAL
20 Houston Texans vs SEA
21 Buffalo Bills @ TB
22 Jacksonville Jaguars @ TEN
23 Detroit Lions @ DEN
24 Washington Football Team vs DAL
25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs BUF
26 New York Giants @ LAC
27 Las Vegas Raiders @ KC

