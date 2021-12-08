D/ST rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

Last week Joe Burrow, Tyrod Taylor/Davis Mills, Taysom Hill, Teddy Bridgewater, Trevor Lawrence, Andy Dalton, and Daniel Jones all helped the D/STs they faced to double-digit fantasy points. This week we’ll pick on Jake Fromm, Zach Wilson, Davis Mills, Jard Goff and Trevor Lawrence.
Bye weeks
The Colts, Dolphins, Patriots and Eagles.
Streaming options
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants
The New York Giants will likely be without Daniel Jones with a neck injury and Mike Glennon is in concussion protocol. If Glennon can’t be cleared, we’ll see Jake Fromm lead the way. The Chargers on the other hand just sacked Joe Burrow six times and picked him off twice.
Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans
Davis Mills will take over as the starter for Houston with Tyrod Taylor being ineffective and also hurting his wrist. The Texans have looked awful with either quarterback at the helm, which should give the Seahawks nice upside this week.
D/ST rankings for Week 14
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|1
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs NYG
|2
|New Orleans Saints
|@ NYJ
|3
|Seattle Seahawks
|@ HOU
|4
|Denver Broncos
|vs DET
|5
|Tennessee Titans
|vs JAC
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|vs ATL
|7
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@ MIN
|8
|Dallas Cowboys
|@ WAS
|9
|Baltimore Ravens
|@ CLE
|10
|San Francisco 49ers
|@ CIN
|11
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs PIT
|12
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs LAR
|13
|Atlanta Falcons
|@ CAR
|14
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs LV
|15
|Green Bay Packers
|vs CHI
|16
|New York Jets
|vs NO
|17
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs SF
|18
|Los Angeles Rams
|@ ARI
|19
|Cleveland Browns
|vs BAL
|20
|Houston Texans
|vs SEA
|21
|Buffalo Bills
|@ TB
|22
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@ TEN
|23
|Detroit Lions
|@ DEN
|24
|Washington Football Team
|vs DAL
|25
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs BUF
|26
|New York Giants
|@ LAC
|27
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@ KC