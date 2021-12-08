D/ST rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

Last week Joe Burrow, Tyrod Taylor/Davis Mills, Taysom Hill, Teddy Bridgewater, Trevor Lawrence, Andy Dalton, and Daniel Jones all helped the D/STs they faced to double-digit fantasy points. This week we’ll pick on Jake Fromm, Zach Wilson, Davis Mills, Jard Goff and Trevor Lawrence.

Bye weeks

The Colts, Dolphins, Patriots and Eagles.

Streaming options

The New York Giants will likely be without Daniel Jones with a neck injury and Mike Glennon is in concussion protocol. If Glennon can’t be cleared, we’ll see Jake Fromm lead the way. The Chargers on the other hand just sacked Joe Burrow six times and picked him off twice.

Davis Mills will take over as the starter for Houston with Tyrod Taylor being ineffective and also hurting his wrist. The Texans have looked awful with either quarterback at the helm, which should give the Seahawks nice upside this week.