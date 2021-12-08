 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 14 for fantasy football, including a viable streamer.

By Chet Gresham
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 05, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The weekly guessing game of who will finish as a top-12 tight end has been a fun one this year — and by fun, I mean totally unpredictable, random and maddening for any fantasy managers who don’t roster Travis Kelce or George Kittle. Even Kelce managers weren’t immune to the unpredictability of the position this week, as he posted just 27 yards on his 8 targets Sunday night against the Broncos. Some names that topped the list this week were Tyler Conklin, Brock Wright (any guesses as to which team he is on?), and Ryan Griffin.

We’re here to help you sort through the hodgepodge and win at the tight end position in Week 14 as you head towards your fantasy football playoffs.

Week 14 byes

The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye. Fantasy managers will be without this year’s TE5, Mike Gesicki, and the TE9 on the season, Dallas Goedert. They’ll also be missing Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox.

Injury news

Darren Waller’s status for Week 14 remains up in the air as he is considered day-to-day with a knee injury which forced him to miss Week 13.

Washington TE Logan Thomas was feared to have torn his ACL on Sunday, but the team got better news than expected. The MRI on Monday revealed that he didn’t tear an ACL, though he’s probably still going to miss time with the knee injury. His backup, Ricky Seals-Jones, is also banged up managing a hip injury but could be in for a big role when healthy.

Browns tight end David Njoku was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. If he is vaccinated, he would be able to play in Week 14 with two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If he has not received the COVID vaccine, he’ll be required to quarantine for at least 10 days.

Week 14 TE Streamers

Nick Vannett vs. Jets

This tight end streamer isn’t for the faint of heart. However, if you find yourself in dire straights in the absence of Darren Waller or Dallas Goedert, Nick Vannett could be in a position to help you out this week against the Jets. Vannett was solid in his Thursday Night Football outing with the Saints, posting a modest three catches for 48 yards in prime time. Though the Saints offense hasn’t exactly been a powerhouse, WR Deonte Harris has led the team in targets and receiving yards since Week 8 and is now out for a three-game suspension. Pair opportunity with a nice matchup against the Jets, who are averaging 56.7 receiving yards and have allowed four total touchdowns to the tight end position in that same span.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 14

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs LV
2 George Kittle SF @ CIN
3 Rob Gronkowski TB vs BUF
4 Mark Andrews BAL @ CLE
5 T.J. Hockenson DET @ DEN
6 Dawson Knox BUF @ TB
7 Kyle Pitts ATL @ CAR
8 Dalton Schultz DAL @ WAS
9 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ MIN
10 Zach Ertz ARI vs LAR
11 Foster Moreau LV @ KC
12 Tyler Conklin MIN vs PIT
13 Noah Fant DEN vs DET
14 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS vs DAL
15 Tyler Higbee LAR @ ARI
16 Gerald Everett SEA @ HOU
17 Cole Kmet CHI @ GB
18 Jared Cook LAC vs NYG
19 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs SF
20 Evan Engram NYG @ LAC
21 Austin Hooper CLE vs BAL
22 James O'Shaughnessy JAC @ TEN
23 David Njoku CLE vs BAL
24 Cameron Brate TB vs BUF
25 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs NO
26 Brevin Jordan HOU vs SEA
27 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs DET
28 Josiah Deguara GB vs CHI
29 Donald Parham Jr. LAC vs NYG
30 Geoff Swaim TEN vs JAC
31 Nick Vannett NO @ NYJ
32 Jimmy Graham CHI @ GB
33 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ LAC
34 Will Dissly SEA @ HOU
35 John Bates WAS vs DAL
36 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs SEA
37 Juwan Johnson NO @ NYJ
38 Logan Thomas WAS vs DAL
39 O.J. Howard TB vs BUF
40 Anthony Firkser TEN vs JAC
41 Darren Waller LV @ KC
42 Marcedes Lewis GB vs CHI
43 Tommy Tremble CAR vs ATL
44 Harrison Bryant CLE vs BAL
45 Zach Gentry PIT @ MIN
46 MyCole Pruitt TEN vs JAC
47 Ian Thomas CAR vs ATL
48 Noah Gray KC vs LV
49 Brock Wright DET @ DEN
50 Chris Herndon IV MIN vs PIT
51 Blake Bell KC vs LV
52 Garrett Griffin NO @ NYJ
53 Drew Sample CIN vs SF
54 Kendall Blanton LAR @ ARI
55 Jordan Akins HOU vs SEA
56 Sean McKeon DAL @ WAS
57 Tommy Sweeney BUF @ TB
58 Chris Manhertz JAC @ TEN
59 Stephen Anderson LAC vs NYG
60 Charlie Woerner SF @ CIN
61 Luke Farrell JAC @ TEN
62 Colby Parkinson SEA @ HOU
63 Demetrius Harris ARI vs LAR
64 Antony Auclair HOU vs SEA
65 Josh Oliver BAL @ CLE
66 Tre' McKitty LAC vs NYG
67 Darrell Daniels ARI vs LAR
68 Luke Stocker MIN vs PIT
69 Daniel Helm LV @ KC
70 Ross Dwelley SF @ CIN
71 Kenny Yeboah NYJ vs NO
72 Jesse James CHI @ GB
73 Dominique Dafney GB vs CHI
74 Eric Saubert DEN vs DET
75 Lee Smith ATL @ CAR
76 Eric Tomlinson BAL @ CLE
77 Chris Myarick NYG @ LAC
78 Jeremy Sprinkle DAL @ WAS
79 Blake Jarwin DAL @ WAS
80 Hayden Hurst ATL @ CAR

