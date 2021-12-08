Tight end PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

The weekly guessing game of who will finish as a top-12 tight end has been a fun one this year — and by fun, I mean totally unpredictable, random and maddening for any fantasy managers who don’t roster Travis Kelce or George Kittle. Even Kelce managers weren’t immune to the unpredictability of the position this week, as he posted just 27 yards on his 8 targets Sunday night against the Broncos. Some names that topped the list this week were Tyler Conklin, Brock Wright (any guesses as to which team he is on?), and Ryan Griffin.

We’re here to help you sort through the hodgepodge and win at the tight end position in Week 14 as you head towards your fantasy football playoffs.

Week 14 byes

The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye. Fantasy managers will be without this year’s TE5, Mike Gesicki, and the TE9 on the season, Dallas Goedert. They’ll also be missing Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox.

Injury news

Darren Waller’s status for Week 14 remains up in the air as he is considered day-to-day with a knee injury which forced him to miss Week 13.

Washington TE Logan Thomas was feared to have torn his ACL on Sunday, but the team got better news than expected. The MRI on Monday revealed that he didn’t tear an ACL, though he’s probably still going to miss time with the knee injury. His backup, Ricky Seals-Jones, is also banged up managing a hip injury but could be in for a big role when healthy.

Browns tight end David Njoku was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. If he is vaccinated, he would be able to play in Week 14 with two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If he has not received the COVID vaccine, he’ll be required to quarantine for at least 10 days.

Week 14 TE Streamers

Nick Vannett vs. Jets

This tight end streamer isn’t for the faint of heart. However, if you find yourself in dire straights in the absence of Darren Waller or Dallas Goedert, Nick Vannett could be in a position to help you out this week against the Jets. Vannett was solid in his Thursday Night Football outing with the Saints, posting a modest three catches for 48 yards in prime time. Though the Saints offense hasn’t exactly been a powerhouse, WR Deonte Harris has led the team in targets and receiving yards since Week 8 and is now out for a three-game suspension. Pair opportunity with a nice matchup against the Jets, who are averaging 56.7 receiving yards and have allowed four total touchdowns to the tight end position in that same span.