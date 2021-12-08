Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

The fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner for most leagues, making Week 14 a must-win for many to clinch their spot in the playoffs... or hopefully, a first-round bye. We’re here to help you set your lineups with Week 14 wide receiver rankings.

Injury news

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 13 and is set to miss some time. KJ Osborn will be the next man up. Though Thielen hasn’t officially been ruled out yet as of this writing, the Vikings are on a short week with Thursday Night Football, so we should expect an absence for at least Week 14.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list after testing positive on Monday. He’s reportedly vaccinated, so he can technically return to lineups in Week 14, as long as he has two negative covid tests at least 24 hours apart before the game.

Jets WR Corey Davis was forced from Week 13 after aggravating a groin injury. He’s officially done for the season set to undergo surgery for the injury. His injury paves the way for WR Elijah Moore to continue his breakout campaign as Zach Wilson’s top target to close out the season.

Steelers WR Chase Claypool logged a DNP Monday for the team’s first practice of the week, as he continues to manage a toe injury. Fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on practice reports throughout the week, as the Steelers are on a short week, playing the Vikings this week on Thursday Night Football.

Week 14 byes

The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye. Fantasy managers will be without Jaylen Waddle (who is tied for second in the NFL in receptions), Michael Pittman, DeVonta Smith and the Patriots wideouts, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor.

Week 14 Streamer

Elijah Moore vs. Saints

I wasn’t sure how well Moore would translate as a streamer with Zach Wilson back under center, but the two managed to connect on six of 12 targets for 77 yards and a score. With Corey Davis officially landing on IR, Moore should continue to be a focal point for Wilson moving forward. This week, they’ll face the Saints' defense, which hasn’t exactly been a shut-down unit this season. The Saints are one of four teams to allow more than 1,000 receiving yards to opposing wideouts in addition to tying the Jacksonville Jaguars for second-most receiving TDs (7) allowed to opposing wideouts since Week 8.