Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

The fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner for most leagues, making Week 14 a must-win for many to clinch their spot in the playoffs... or hopefully, a first-round bye. We’re here to help you set your lineups with Week 14 wide receiver rankings.
Injury news
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 13 and is set to miss some time. KJ Osborn will be the next man up. Though Thielen hasn’t officially been ruled out yet as of this writing, the Vikings are on a short week with Thursday Night Football, so we should expect an absence for at least Week 14.
Chargers WR Keenan Allen was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list after testing positive on Monday. He’s reportedly vaccinated, so he can technically return to lineups in Week 14, as long as he has two negative covid tests at least 24 hours apart before the game.
Jets WR Corey Davis was forced from Week 13 after aggravating a groin injury. He’s officially done for the season set to undergo surgery for the injury. His injury paves the way for WR Elijah Moore to continue his breakout campaign as Zach Wilson’s top target to close out the season.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool logged a DNP Monday for the team’s first practice of the week, as he continues to manage a toe injury. Fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on practice reports throughout the week, as the Steelers are on a short week, playing the Vikings this week on Thursday Night Football.
Week 14 byes
The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye. Fantasy managers will be without Jaylen Waddle (who is tied for second in the NFL in receptions), Michael Pittman, DeVonta Smith and the Patriots wideouts, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor.
Week 14 Streamer
Elijah Moore vs. Saints
I wasn’t sure how well Moore would translate as a streamer with Zach Wilson back under center, but the two managed to connect on six of 12 targets for 77 yards and a score. With Corey Davis officially landing on IR, Moore should continue to be a focal point for Wilson moving forward. This week, they’ll face the Saints' defense, which hasn’t exactly been a shut-down unit this season. The Saints are one of four teams to allow more than 1,000 receiving yards to opposing wideouts in addition to tying the Jacksonville Jaguars for second-most receiving TDs (7) allowed to opposing wideouts since Week 8.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 14
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ ARI
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs CHI
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs LV
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs PIT
|5
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ MIN
|6
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ CAR
|7
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|vs BUF
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|@ TB
|9
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs NYG
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ WAS
|11
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs SF
|12
|Mike Evans
|TB
|vs BUF
|13
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ HOU
|14
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|vs LAR
|15
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs SF
|16
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs DAL
|17
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ HOU
|18
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|vs ATL
|19
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ CLE
|20
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ KC
|21
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ GB
|22
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs NO
|23
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs NYG
|24
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ ARI
|25
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs SEA
|26
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ CIN
|27
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|@ WAS
|28
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ MIN
|29
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|vs DET
|30
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ WAS
|31
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|@ ARI
|33
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|@ CIN
|34
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|@ CAR
|35
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|vs LAR
|36
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|vs BAL
|37
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs DET
|38
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|vs JAC
|39
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|vs NO
|40
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|@ DEN
|41
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ TEN
|42
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs DET
|43
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs SF
|44
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ LAC
|45
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|@ TB
|46
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|@ TB
|47
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ DEN
|48
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs PIT
|49
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|vs LAR
|50
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|@ NYJ
|51
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs CHI
|52
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|@ CLE
|53
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ TEN
|54
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|@ NYJ
|55
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|@ TB
|56
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ LAC
|57
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ LAC
|58
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|@ LAC
|59
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs CHI
|60
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|vs JAC
|61
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|vs LAR
|62
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|@ KC
|63
|Zay Jones
|LV
|@ KC
|64
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|@ CAR
|65
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ CLE
|66
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|vs DAL
|67
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|vs ATL
|68
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|@ KC
|69
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|vs CHI
|70
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ GB
|71
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|vs DAL
|72
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|vs BAL
|73
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs LV
|74
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|@ DEN
|75
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|@ CAR
|76
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ CLE
|77
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|@ TEN
|78
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|@ CIN
|79
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs SEA
|80
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|@ GB
|81
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs NYG
|82
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|@ HOU
|83
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ MIN
|84
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|vs BAL
|85
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|@ GB
|86
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs SEA
|87
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs LV
|88
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|@ CIN
|89
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|@ MIN
|90
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ HOU
|91
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs NYG
|92
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs LV
|93
|John Ross
|NYG
|@ LAC
|94
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|vs BUF
|95
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|vs DAL
|96
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs NO
|97
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs NO
|98
|Pharoh Cooper
|NYG
|@ LAC
|99
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|vs JAC
|100
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|vs BUF
|101
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|@ NYJ
|102
|Cody Hollister
|TEN
|vs JAC
|103
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs PIT
|104
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|vs BUF
|105
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|@ WAS
|106
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|@ WAS
|107
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|vs NO
|108
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|vs JAC
|109
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|vs PIT
|110
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|vs BAL
|111
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|vs ATL
|112
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|@ NYJ
|113
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|@ WAS
|114
|Tavon Austin
|JAC
|@ TEN
|115
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|vs PIT
|116
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|vs DAL
|117
|Brandon Zylstra
|CAR
|vs ATL
|118
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|@ LAC
|119
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|vs LV
|120
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|vs DAL
|121
|Chris Moore
|HOU
|vs SEA
|122
|KhaDarel Hodge
|DET
|@ DEN
|123
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|vs CHI
|124
|Kendall Hinton
|DEN
|vs DET
|125
|Ben Skowronek
|LAR
|@ ARI
|126
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|vs SF
|127
|Jeff Smith
|NYJ
|vs NO
|128
|Penny Hart
|SEA
|@ HOU
|129
|Christian Blake
|ATL
|@ CAR
|130
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs BAL