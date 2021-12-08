 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 14 for fantasy football, including a viable streamer.

By Chet Gresham
Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner for most leagues, making Week 14 a must-win for many to clinch their spot in the playoffs... or hopefully, a first-round bye. We’re here to help you set your lineups with Week 14 wide receiver rankings.

Injury news

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 13 and is set to miss some time. KJ Osborn will be the next man up. Though Thielen hasn’t officially been ruled out yet as of this writing, the Vikings are on a short week with Thursday Night Football, so we should expect an absence for at least Week 14.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list after testing positive on Monday. He’s reportedly vaccinated, so he can technically return to lineups in Week 14, as long as he has two negative covid tests at least 24 hours apart before the game.

Jets WR Corey Davis was forced from Week 13 after aggravating a groin injury. He’s officially done for the season set to undergo surgery for the injury. His injury paves the way for WR Elijah Moore to continue his breakout campaign as Zach Wilson’s top target to close out the season.

Steelers WR Chase Claypool logged a DNP Monday for the team’s first practice of the week, as he continues to manage a toe injury. Fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on practice reports throughout the week, as the Steelers are on a short week, playing the Vikings this week on Thursday Night Football.

Week 14 byes

The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye. Fantasy managers will be without Jaylen Waddle (who is tied for second in the NFL in receptions), Michael Pittman, DeVonta Smith and the Patriots wideouts, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor.

Week 14 Streamer

Elijah Moore vs. Saints

I wasn’t sure how well Moore would translate as a streamer with Zach Wilson back under center, but the two managed to connect on six of 12 targets for 77 yards and a score. With Corey Davis officially landing on IR, Moore should continue to be a focal point for Wilson moving forward. This week, they’ll face the Saints' defense, which hasn’t exactly been a shut-down unit this season. The Saints are one of four teams to allow more than 1,000 receiving yards to opposing wideouts in addition to tying the Jacksonville Jaguars for second-most receiving TDs (7) allowed to opposing wideouts since Week 8.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 14

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Cooper Kupp LAR @ ARI
2 Davante Adams GB vs CHI
3 Tyreek Hill KC vs LV
4 Justin Jefferson MIN vs PIT
5 Diontae Johnson PIT @ MIN
6 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ CAR
7 Chris Godwin TB vs BUF
8 Stefon Diggs BUF @ TB
9 Keenan Allen LAC vs NYG
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ WAS
11 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs SF
12 Mike Evans TB vs BUF
13 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ HOU
14 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs LAR
15 Tee Higgins CIN vs SF
16 Terry McLaurin WAS vs DAL
17 Tyler Lockett SEA @ HOU
18 D.J. Moore CAR vs ATL
19 Marquise Brown BAL @ CLE
20 Hunter Renfrow LV @ KC
21 Darnell Mooney CHI @ GB
22 Elijah Moore NYJ vs NO
23 Mike Williams LAC vs NYG
24 Van Jefferson LAR @ ARI
25 Brandin Cooks HOU vs SEA
26 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ CIN
27 Michael Gallup DAL @ WAS
28 Chase Claypool PIT @ MIN
29 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs DET
30 Amari Cooper DAL @ WAS
31 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR @ ARI
33 Deebo Samuel SF @ CIN
34 Russell Gage ATL @ CAR
35 Christian Kirk ARI vs LAR
36 Jarvis Landry CLE vs BAL
37 Courtland Sutton DEN vs DET
38 Julio Jones TEN vs JAC
39 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs NO
40 Josh Reynolds DET @ DEN
41 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ TEN
42 Tim Patrick DEN vs DET
43 Tyler Boyd CIN vs SF
44 Kenny Golladay NYG @ LAC
45 Cole Beasley BUF @ TB
46 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ TB
47 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ DEN
48 K.J. Osborn MIN vs PIT
49 A.J. Green ARI vs LAR
50 Tre'Quan Smith NO @ NYJ
51 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs CHI
52 Rashod Bateman BAL @ CLE
53 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ TEN
54 Marquez Callaway NO @ NYJ
55 Gabriel Davis BUF @ TB
56 Kadarius Toney NYG @ LAC
57 Darius Slayton NYG @ LAC
58 Sterling Shepard NYG @ LAC
59 Allen Lazard GB vs CHI
60 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs JAC
61 Rondale Moore ARI vs LAR
62 DeSean Jackson LV @ KC
63 Zay Jones LV @ KC
64 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ CAR
65 Sammy Watkins BAL @ CLE
66 DeAndre Carter WAS vs DAL
67 Robby Anderson CAR vs ATL
68 Bryan Edwards LV @ KC
69 Randall Cobb GB vs CHI
70 Allen Robinson II CHI @ GB
71 Curtis Samuel WAS vs DAL
72 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs BAL
73 Byron Pringle KC vs LV
74 Kalif Raymond DET @ DEN
75 Tajae Sharpe ATL @ CAR
76 Devin Duvernay BAL @ CLE
77 Laquon Treadwell JAC @ TEN
78 Jauan Jennings SF @ CIN
79 Nico Collins HOU vs SEA
80 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI @ GB
81 Jalen Guyton LAC vs NYG
82 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA @ HOU
83 James Washington PIT @ MIN
84 Rashard Higgins CLE vs BAL
85 Damiere Byrd CHI @ GB
86 Chris Conley HOU vs SEA
87 Mecole Hardman KC vs LV
88 Trent Sherfield SF @ CIN
89 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ MIN
90 Freddie Swain SEA @ HOU
91 Joshua Palmer LAC vs NYG
92 Demarcus Robinson KC vs LV
93 John Ross NYG @ LAC
94 Tyler Johnson TB vs BUF
95 Adam Humphries WAS vs DAL
96 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs NO
97 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs NO
98 Pharoh Cooper NYG @ LAC
99 Chester Rogers TEN vs JAC
100 Breshad Perriman TB vs BUF
101 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO @ NYJ
102 Cody Hollister TEN vs JAC
103 Adam Thielen MIN vs PIT
104 Scotty Miller TB vs BUF
105 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ WAS
106 Noah Brown DAL @ WAS
107 Denzel Mims NYJ vs NO
108 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN vs JAC
109 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN vs PIT
110 Anthony Schwartz CLE vs BAL
111 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs ATL
112 Kenny Stills NO @ NYJ
113 Malik Turner DAL @ WAS
114 Tavon Austin JAC @ TEN
115 Dede Westbrook MIN vs PIT
116 Dyami Brown WAS vs DAL
117 Brandon Zylstra CAR vs ATL
118 Collin Johnson NYG @ LAC
119 Josh Gordon KC vs LV
120 Cam Sims WAS vs DAL
121 Chris Moore HOU vs SEA
122 KhaDarel Hodge DET @ DEN
123 Equanimeous St. Brown GB vs CHI
124 Kendall Hinton DEN vs DET
125 Ben Skowronek LAR @ ARI
126 Mike Thomas CIN vs SF
127 Jeff Smith NYJ vs NO
128 Penny Hart SEA @ HOU
129 Christian Blake ATL @ CAR
130 Demetric Felton CLE vs BAL

