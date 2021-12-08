Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

Week 14 is here and there are plenty of question marks across the wide receiver landscape this week. We’ve got the injury concerns and rankings below.
Week 14 byes
The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye.
Injuries
Adam Thielen, Vikings
Thielen is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that will keep him out against the Steelers on Thursday night. K.J. Osborn will continue to take over work for Thielen moving forward.
Keenan Allen, Chargers
Allen tested positive for COVID-19, but is vaccinated and has a chance to return to the field if he can clear protocol in time.
Deebo Samuel, 49ers
Kyle Shanahan hopes that Samuel can play in Week 14 against the Bengals, but that’s still to be seen. The odds aren’t great for him.
Deonte Harris, Saints
Harris has been suspended for three games for a DUI. Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway will be the main receivers.
Corey Davis, Jets
Davis is done for the season with a groin injury. Elijah Moor will continue to dominate the targets.
Julio Jones, Titans
Jones has been designated to return from I.R. We’ll see if he he can return this week or if he’ll need more time.
WR Standard Rankings Week 14
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs CHI
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ ARI
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs LV
|4
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ CAR
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs PIT
|6
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|vs BUF
|7
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ MIN
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|@ TB
|9
|Mike Evans
|TB
|vs BUF
|10
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ HOU
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ WAS
|12
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs SF
|13
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs NYG
|14
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs SF
|15
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ CLE
|16
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|vs LAR
|17
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|vs ATL
|18
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs DAL
|19
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs NYG
|20
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ HOU
|21
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ GB
|22
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs NO
|23
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ KC
|24
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ CIN
|25
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|@ WAS
|26
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs SEA
|27
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ MIN
|28
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ ARI
|29
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|vs DET
|30
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|@ ARI
|31
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ WAS
|32
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|@ CIN
|33
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|vs LAR
|34
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|vs JAC
|35
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs DET
|36
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|vs BAL
|37
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ TEN
|38
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|@ CAR
|39
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|@ DEN
|40
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ LAC
|41
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs DET
|42
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|vs NO
|43
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs PIT
|44
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs CHI
|45
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|@ TB
|46
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs SF
|47
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|vs LAR
|48
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|@ TB
|49
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ DEN
|50
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|@ NYJ
|51
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|@ TB
|52
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|@ CLE
|53
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|@ NYJ
|54
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ TEN
|55
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs CHI
|56
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ LAC
|57
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|@ KC
|58
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ LAC
|59
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|vs JAC
|60
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|vs LAR
|61
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|@ LAC
|62
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|@ TEN
|63
|Zay Jones
|LV
|@ KC
|64
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ CLE
|65
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|@ CAR
|66
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|@ KC
|67
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|vs DAL
|68
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|vs ATL
|69
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|vs DAL
|70
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|vs CHI
|71
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ GB
|72
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|vs BAL
|73
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs LV
|74
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|@ DEN
|75
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|@ CAR
|76
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|@ CIN
|77
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ CLE
|78
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs SEA
|79
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|@ GB
|80
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs NYG
|81
|Pharoh Cooper
|NYG
|@ LAC
|82
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|@ HOU
|83
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|vs BAL
|84
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ MIN
|85
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs LV
|86
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ HOU
|87
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|@ GB
|88
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs SEA
|89
|Cody Hollister
|TEN
|vs JAC
|90
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs NYG
|91
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|@ CIN
|92
|John Ross
|NYG
|@ LAC
|93
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs LV
|94
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|vs BUF
|95
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|@ MIN
|96
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs NO
|97
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|vs DAL
|98
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs NO
|99
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|vs BUF
|100
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|@ NYJ
|101
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|vs JAC
|102
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs PIT
|103
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|vs BUF
|104
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|@ WAS
|105
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|vs LV
|106
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|vs NO
|107
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|@ WAS
|108
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|vs PIT
|109
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|vs JAC
|110
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|vs BAL
|111
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|vs ATL
|112
|Chris Moore
|HOU
|vs SEA
|113
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|@ NYJ
|114
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|@ WAS
|115
|Tavon Austin
|JAC
|@ TEN
|116
|Kendall Hinton
|DEN
|vs DET
|117
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|vs PIT
|118
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|vs DAL
|119
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|@ LAC
|120
|Brandon Zylstra
|CAR
|vs ATL
|121
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|vs DAL
|122
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|vs CHI
|123
|KhaDarel Hodge
|DET
|@ DEN
|124
|Jeff Smith
|NYJ
|vs NO
|125
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|vs SF
|126
|Ben Skowronek
|LAR
|@ ARI
|127
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs BAL
|128
|Christian Blake
|ATL
|@ CAR
|129
|Penny Hart
|SEA
|@ HOU