Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

Week 14 is here and there are plenty of question marks across the wide receiver landscape this week. We’ve got the injury concerns and rankings below.

Week 14 byes

The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye.

Injuries

Adam Thielen, Vikings

Thielen is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that will keep him out against the Steelers on Thursday night. K.J. Osborn will continue to take over work for Thielen moving forward.

Keenan Allen, Chargers

Allen tested positive for COVID-19, but is vaccinated and has a chance to return to the field if he can clear protocol in time.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers

Kyle Shanahan hopes that Samuel can play in Week 14 against the Bengals, but that’s still to be seen. The odds aren’t great for him.

Deonte Harris, Saints

Harris has been suspended for three games for a DUI. Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway will be the main receivers.

Corey Davis, Jets

Davis is done for the season with a groin injury. Elijah Moor will continue to dominate the targets.

Julio Jones, Titans

Jones has been designated to return from I.R. We’ll see if he he can return this week or if he’ll need more time.