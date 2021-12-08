 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 14 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Week 14 is here and there are plenty of question marks across the wide receiver landscape this week. We’ve got the injury concerns and rankings below.

Week 14 byes

The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye.

Injuries

Adam Thielen, Vikings

Thielen is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that will keep him out against the Steelers on Thursday night. K.J. Osborn will continue to take over work for Thielen moving forward.

Keenan Allen, Chargers

Allen tested positive for COVID-19, but is vaccinated and has a chance to return to the field if he can clear protocol in time.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers

Kyle Shanahan hopes that Samuel can play in Week 14 against the Bengals, but that’s still to be seen. The odds aren’t great for him.

Deonte Harris, Saints

Harris has been suspended for three games for a DUI. Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway will be the main receivers.

Corey Davis, Jets

Davis is done for the season with a groin injury. Elijah Moor will continue to dominate the targets.

Julio Jones, Titans

Jones has been designated to return from I.R. We’ll see if he he can return this week or if he’ll need more time.

WR Standard Rankings Week 14

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB vs CHI
2 Cooper Kupp LAR @ ARI
3 Tyreek Hill KC vs LV
4 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ CAR
5 Justin Jefferson MIN vs PIT
6 Chris Godwin TB vs BUF
7 Diontae Johnson PIT @ MIN
8 Stefon Diggs BUF @ TB
9 Mike Evans TB vs BUF
10 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ HOU
11 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ WAS
12 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs SF
13 Keenan Allen LAC vs NYG
14 Tee Higgins CIN vs SF
15 Marquise Brown BAL @ CLE
16 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs LAR
17 D.J. Moore CAR vs ATL
18 Terry McLaurin WAS vs DAL
19 Mike Williams LAC vs NYG
20 Tyler Lockett SEA @ HOU
21 Darnell Mooney CHI @ GB
22 Elijah Moore NYJ vs NO
23 Hunter Renfrow LV @ KC
24 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ CIN
25 Michael Gallup DAL @ WAS
26 Brandin Cooks HOU vs SEA
27 Chase Claypool PIT @ MIN
28 Van Jefferson LAR @ ARI
29 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs DET
30 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR @ ARI
31 Amari Cooper DAL @ WAS
32 Deebo Samuel SF @ CIN
33 Christian Kirk ARI vs LAR
34 Julio Jones TEN vs JAC
35 Courtland Sutton DEN vs DET
36 Jarvis Landry CLE vs BAL
37 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ TEN
38 Russell Gage ATL @ CAR
39 Josh Reynolds DET @ DEN
40 Kenny Golladay NYG @ LAC
41 Tim Patrick DEN vs DET
42 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs NO
43 K.J. Osborn MIN vs PIT
44 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs CHI
45 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ TB
46 Tyler Boyd CIN vs SF
47 A.J. Green ARI vs LAR
48 Cole Beasley BUF @ TB
49 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ DEN
50 Tre'Quan Smith NO @ NYJ
51 Gabriel Davis BUF @ TB
52 Rashod Bateman BAL @ CLE
53 Marquez Callaway NO @ NYJ
54 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ TEN
55 Allen Lazard GB vs CHI
56 Darius Slayton NYG @ LAC
57 DeSean Jackson LV @ KC
58 Kadarius Toney NYG @ LAC
59 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs JAC
60 Rondale Moore ARI vs LAR
61 Sterling Shepard NYG @ LAC
62 Laquon Treadwell JAC @ TEN
63 Zay Jones LV @ KC
64 Sammy Watkins BAL @ CLE
65 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ CAR
66 Bryan Edwards LV @ KC
67 DeAndre Carter WAS vs DAL
68 Robby Anderson CAR vs ATL
69 Curtis Samuel WAS vs DAL
70 Randall Cobb GB vs CHI
71 Allen Robinson II CHI @ GB
72 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs BAL
73 Byron Pringle KC vs LV
74 Kalif Raymond DET @ DEN
75 Tajae Sharpe ATL @ CAR
76 Jauan Jennings SF @ CIN
77 Devin Duvernay BAL @ CLE
78 Nico Collins HOU vs SEA
79 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI @ GB
80 Jalen Guyton LAC vs NYG
81 Pharoh Cooper NYG @ LAC
82 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA @ HOU
83 Rashard Higgins CLE vs BAL
84 James Washington PIT @ MIN
85 Mecole Hardman KC vs LV
86 Freddie Swain SEA @ HOU
87 Damiere Byrd CHI @ GB
88 Chris Conley HOU vs SEA
89 Cody Hollister TEN vs JAC
90 Joshua Palmer LAC vs NYG
91 Trent Sherfield SF @ CIN
92 John Ross NYG @ LAC
93 Demarcus Robinson KC vs LV
94 Tyler Johnson TB vs BUF
95 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ MIN
96 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs NO
97 Adam Humphries WAS vs DAL
98 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs NO
99 Breshad Perriman TB vs BUF
100 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO @ NYJ
101 Chester Rogers TEN vs JAC
102 Adam Thielen MIN vs PIT
103 Scotty Miller TB vs BUF
104 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ WAS
105 Josh Gordon KC vs LV
106 Denzel Mims NYJ vs NO
107 Noah Brown DAL @ WAS
108 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN vs PIT
109 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN vs JAC
110 Anthony Schwartz CLE vs BAL
111 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs ATL
112 Chris Moore HOU vs SEA
113 Kenny Stills NO @ NYJ
114 Malik Turner DAL @ WAS
115 Tavon Austin JAC @ TEN
116 Kendall Hinton DEN vs DET
117 Dede Westbrook MIN vs PIT
118 Dyami Brown WAS vs DAL
119 Collin Johnson NYG @ LAC
120 Brandon Zylstra CAR vs ATL
121 Cam Sims WAS vs DAL
122 Equanimeous St. Brown GB vs CHI
123 KhaDarel Hodge DET @ DEN
124 Jeff Smith NYJ vs NO
125 Mike Thomas CIN vs SF
126 Ben Skowronek LAR @ ARI
127 Demetric Felton CLE vs BAL
128 Christian Blake ATL @ CAR
129 Penny Hart SEA @ HOU

More From DraftKings Nation