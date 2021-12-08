Running back PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

Week 13 was an exciting week for fantasy football managers who have long awaited the Javonte Williams breakout game in the absence of teammate Melvin Gordon. The rookie finished as the RB1 in PPR formats with a career-high 29 touches for 178 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown.

In addition to the fresh face in the top-12 RB performers, we saw plenty of familiar names who helped carry fantasy managers to a win. Josh Jacobs, Sony Michel and Devonta Freeman all finished with more than 20 points in PPR formats — a big-time blast from the past. Who else might emerge to help you snag a win in Week 14? We’ll break down this week’s running back news to help you set your lineups.

Injury news

Miles Sanders reaggravated an ankle injury in Week 13 that he suffered the week prior. It doesn’t seem to be too ominous, however, and the Eagles’ Week 14 bye should help his case at a return in Week 15.

Melvin Gordon missed Week 13 with hip and shoulder injuries. His status for Week 14 is uncertain at this point, but Broncos HC Vic Fangio says he does expect him to practice this week (though he’s likely to be limited).

Dalvin Cook missed Week 13 with a shoulder injury and it remains unclear when he’ll be returning to the lineup. In his absence, backup Alexander Mattison posted 124 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 25 total touches. He’ll be a weekly RB1 as long as Cook is inactive, especially with an opportune matchup in Week 14 against a struggling Steelers run defense.

Raiders backup running back Kenyan Drake is out for the season after breaking his ankle against the Washington Football Team in Week 13. Next up on the depth chart are Peyton Barber and Jalen Richard.

Stud rookie RB Elijah Mitchell was placed in the concussion protocol Monday after taking a big hit in Sunday’s contest against the Seahawks. He went through a neurological exam immediately after the hit but was cleared to return. He reported symptoms of a concussion on Monday, which forced him into the protocol. Keep an eye on practice reports throughout the week.

Week 14 byes

The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye. That means fantasy managers will be without the RB1 so far in 2021 fantasy leagues — Jonathan Taylor. They’ll also be without the duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, which couldn’t be better timing for the Pats following a hamstring injury that Harris suffered on Monday Night Football. Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Myles Gaskin will also be out of lineups, though they won’t be as big a hit to fantasy lineups.

Week 14 deep streamer

Ameer Abdullah vs. ATL

Chuba Hubbard has garnished most of the name value in Carolina following Christian McCaffrey’s season-ending ankle injury, but his teammate, Ameer Abdullah is worth a glance in full-PPR scoring formats, specifically. Hubbard is likely the favorite for first and second downs, but it appears likely that Abdullah will fill the third-down role for the Panthers. Since Week 8, the Falcons have allowed the second-most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs. In that same span, Abdullah has averaged four targets per game, including six in their last outing against the Dolphins. Consider him a low-end RB3 flex or perhaps look to him for some salary relief in your DraftKings lineups, where his salary sits at $4,800 this week.