Running back PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 14 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Week 13 was an exciting week for fantasy football managers who have long awaited the Javonte Williams breakout game in the absence of teammate Melvin Gordon. The rookie finished as the RB1 in PPR formats with a career-high 29 touches for 178 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown.

In addition to the fresh face in the top-12 RB performers, we saw plenty of familiar names who helped carry fantasy managers to a win. Josh Jacobs, Sony Michel and Devonta Freeman all finished with more than 20 points in PPR formats — a big-time blast from the past. Who else might emerge to help you snag a win in Week 14? We’ll break down this week’s running back news to help you set your lineups.

Injury news

Miles Sanders reaggravated an ankle injury in Week 13 that he suffered the week prior. It doesn’t seem to be too ominous, however, and the Eagles’ Week 14 bye should help his case at a return in Week 15.

Melvin Gordon missed Week 13 with hip and shoulder injuries. His status for Week 14 is uncertain at this point, but Broncos HC Vic Fangio says he does expect him to practice this week (though he’s likely to be limited).

Dalvin Cook missed Week 13 with a shoulder injury and it remains unclear when he’ll be returning to the lineup. In his absence, backup Alexander Mattison posted 124 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 25 total touches. He’ll be a weekly RB1 as long as Cook is inactive, especially with an opportune matchup in Week 14 against a struggling Steelers run defense.

Raiders backup running back Kenyan Drake is out for the season after breaking his ankle against the Washington Football Team in Week 13. Next up on the depth chart are Peyton Barber and Jalen Richard.

Stud rookie RB Elijah Mitchell was placed in the concussion protocol Monday after taking a big hit in Sunday’s contest against the Seahawks. He went through a neurological exam immediately after the hit but was cleared to return. He reported symptoms of a concussion on Monday, which forced him into the protocol. Keep an eye on practice reports throughout the week.

Week 14 byes

The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye. That means fantasy managers will be without the RB1 so far in 2021 fantasy leagues — Jonathan Taylor. They’ll also be without the duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, which couldn’t be better timing for the Pats following a hamstring injury that Harris suffered on Monday Night Football. Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Myles Gaskin will also be out of lineups, though they won’t be as big a hit to fantasy lineups.

Week 14 deep streamer

Ameer Abdullah vs. ATL

Chuba Hubbard has garnished most of the name value in Carolina following Christian McCaffrey’s season-ending ankle injury, but his teammate, Ameer Abdullah is worth a glance in full-PPR scoring formats, specifically. Hubbard is likely the favorite for first and second downs, but it appears likely that Abdullah will fill the third-down role for the Panthers. Since Week 8, the Falcons have allowed the second-most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs. In that same span, Abdullah has averaged four targets per game, including six in their last outing against the Dolphins. Consider him a low-end RB3 flex or perhaps look to him for some salary relief in your DraftKings lineups, where his salary sits at $4,800 this week.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 14

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Austin Ekeler LAC vs NYG
2 Alvin Kamara NO @ NYJ
3 Joe Mixon CIN vs SF
4 Leonard Fournette TB vs BUF
5 Javonte Williams DEN vs DET
6 Alexander Mattison MIN vs PIT
7 Nick Chubb CLE vs BAL
8 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ CAR
9 James Conner ARI vs LAR
10 Antonio Gibson WAS vs DAL
11 Najee Harris PIT @ MIN
12 Elijah Mitchell SF @ CIN
13 Josh Jacobs LV @ KC
14 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ WAS
15 David Montgomery CHI @ GB
16 Saquon Barkley NYG @ LAC
17 Jamaal Williams DET @ DEN
18 AJ Dillon GB vs CHI
19 James Robinson JAC @ TEN
20 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs LV
21 Devonta Freeman BAL @ CLE
22 Kareem Hunt CLE vs BAL
23 Tony Pollard DAL @ WAS
24 Sony Michel LAR @ ARI
25 Rex Burkhead HOU vs SEA
26 Devin Singletary BUF @ TB
27 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs ATL
28 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs NO
29 Darrel Williams KC vs LV
30 Mark Ingram II NO @ NYJ
31 Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs JAC
32 D'Onta Foreman TEN vs JAC
33 Aaron Jones GB vs CHI
34 Ty Johnson NYJ vs NO
35 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ ARI
36 Ameer Abdullah CAR vs ATL
37 Latavius Murray BAL @ CLE
38 Adrian Peterson SEA @ HOU
39 Mike Davis ATL @ CAR
40 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs JAC
41 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs DET
42 Samaje Perine CIN vs SF
43 Ronald Jones II TB vs BUF
44 Carlos Hyde JAC @ TEN
45 Matt Breida BUF @ TB
46 Zack Moss BUF @ TB
47 Rashaad Penny SEA @ HOU
48 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ CIN
49 Devontae Booker NYG @ LAC
50 Chase Edmonds ARI vs LAR
51 Kene Nwangwu MIN vs PIT
52 J.D. McKissic WAS vs DAL
53 Royce Freeman HOU vs SEA
54 Travis Homer SEA @ HOU
55 Jermar Jefferson DET @ DEN
56 Godwin Igwebuike DET @ DEN
57 Qadree Ollison ATL @ CAR
58 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ CIN
59 Giovani Bernard TB vs BUF
60 Eno Benjamin ARI vs LAR
61 Khalil Herbert CHI @ GB
62 Austin Walter NYJ vs NO
63 Justin Jackson LAC vs NYG
64 Jaret Patterson WAS vs DAL
65 JaMycal Hasty SF @ CIN
66 Mike Boone DEN vs DET
67 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ HOU
68 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ MIN
69 Peyton Barber LV @ KC
70 Wendell Smallwood WAS vs DAL
71 Joshua Kelley LAC vs NYG
72 Kalen Ballage PIT @ MIN
73 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs BAL
74 Ty Montgomery NO @ NYJ
75 Alex Collins SEA @ HOU
76 C.J. Ham MIN vs PIT
77 Jaylen Samuels HOU vs SEA
78 Larry Rountree III LAC vs NYG
79 Keith Smith ATL @ CAR
80 Ty'Son Williams BAL @ CLE
81 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT @ MIN
82 Dare Ogunbowale JAC @ TEN
83 Mekhi Sargent LAR @ ARI
84 Derrick Gore KC vs LV
85 Corey Clement DAL @ WAS
86 David Johnson HOU vs SEA
87 Tony Jones Jr. NO @ NYJ
88 Elijhaa Penny NYG @ LAC
89 Chris Evans CIN vs SF
90 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL @ CAR
91 Stafon Johnson FA -
92 Patrick Ricard BAL @ CLE
93 Jonathan Williams NYG @ LAC
94 Demetric Felton CLE vs BAL
95 Andy Janovich CLE vs BAL
96 Derek Watt PIT @ MIN

