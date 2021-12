Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

Week 14 is here and if you are reading this, you probably at least have some chance of making the playoffs. At this point in the season injuries are numerous and a huge part of your lineup decisions, so let’s take a look at what we’ve got to deal with as we start or close in on the fantasy playoffs.

Injury news

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Cook returned to a limited practice on Monday, but still appears unlikely to suit up on Thursday night against the Steelers. We should see Alexander Mattison at least for one more week.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers

Mitchell is in the concussion protocol and is iffy to play this week. Jeff Wilson had his surgically repaired knee flare up as well. JaMycal Hasty may be the lone healthy running back this week against the Bengals.

Alvin Kamara, Saints

Kamara appeared close to returning from injury last week, but was unable to. The hope is that he’ll be ready to go this week against the Jets.

Week 14 byes

The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye.