Quarterback rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 14 for fantasy football

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The fantasy football playoffs are starting in many leagues this weekend and if not, you’re likely just a week away. That means lineup decision are crucial for Week 14. We’ve got you start of the week rankings and pertinent injury news below.

Injury news

Joe Burrow, Bengals

Burrow is dealing with a pinky finger dislocation that he suffered in Week 13, but he appears ready to play through it this week against the 49ers.

Tyrod Taylor, Texans

Taylor is dealing with a wrist injury, so rookie Davis Mills will start against the Seahawks. Mills has show a few sparks of upside, but is mostly a quarterback to start your D/STs against.

Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones continues to be unlikely to play with his neck injury in Week 14. Mike Glennon is in the concussion protocol, so newly added Jake Fromm could end up as the starter.

Taysom Hill, Saints

Hill has a finger injury, but will try to play through it. He didn’t do well as a passer last week with the injury, so we’ll see if it continues to impact his passing.

Week 14 byes

The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye.

Quarterback Rankings Week 14

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Kyler Murray ARI vs LAR
2 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs LV
3 Josh Allen BUF @ TB
4 Lamar Jackson BAL @ CLE
5 Justin Herbert LAC vs NYG
6 Tom Brady TB vs BUF
7 Aaron Rodgers GB vs CHI
8 Dak Prescott DAL @ WAS
9 Matthew Stafford LAR @ ARI
10 Taysom Hill NO @ NYJ
11 Derek Carr LV @ KC
12 Joe Burrow CIN vs SF
13 Kirk Cousins MIN vs PIT
14 Russell Wilson SEA @ HOU
15 Taylor Heinicke WAS vs DAL
16 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ CIN
17 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs JAC
18 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ MIN
19 Matt Ryan ATL @ CAR
20 Teddy Bridgewater DEN vs DET
21 Trevor Lawrence JAC @ TEN
22 Jared Goff DET @ DEN
23 Cam Newton CAR vs ATL
24 Zach Wilson NYJ vs NO
25 Baker Mayfield CLE vs BAL
26 Justin Fields CHI @ GB
27 Davis Mills HOU vs SEA
28 Jake Fromm NYG @ LAC
29 Andy Dalton CHI @ GB
30 Mike Glennon NYG @ LAC
31 Daniel Jones NYG @ LAC
32 Tyrod Taylor HOU vs SEA
33 Marcus Mariota LV @ KC

