Quarterback rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

The fantasy football playoffs are starting in many leagues this weekend and if not, you’re likely just a week away. That means lineup decision are crucial for Week 14. We’ve got you start of the week rankings and pertinent injury news below.
Injury news
Joe Burrow, Bengals
Burrow is dealing with a pinky finger dislocation that he suffered in Week 13, but he appears ready to play through it this week against the 49ers.
Tyrod Taylor, Texans
Taylor is dealing with a wrist injury, so rookie Davis Mills will start against the Seahawks. Mills has show a few sparks of upside, but is mostly a quarterback to start your D/STs against.
Daniel Jones, Giants
Jones continues to be unlikely to play with his neck injury in Week 14. Mike Glennon is in the concussion protocol, so newly added Jake Fromm could end up as the starter.
Taysom Hill, Saints
Hill has a finger injury, but will try to play through it. He didn’t do well as a passer last week with the injury, so we’ll see if it continues to impact his passing.
Week 14 byes
The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye.
Quarterback Rankings Week 14
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|vs LAR
|2
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|vs LV
|3
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|@ TB
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|@ CLE
|5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|vs NYG
|6
|Tom Brady
|TB
|vs BUF
|7
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|vs CHI
|8
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|@ WAS
|9
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|@ ARI
|10
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|@ NYJ
|11
|Derek Carr
|LV
|@ KC
|12
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|vs SF
|13
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|vs PIT
|14
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|@ HOU
|15
|Taylor Heinicke
|WAS
|vs DAL
|16
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|@ CIN
|17
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|vs JAC
|18
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|@ MIN
|19
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|@ CAR
|20
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|vs DET
|21
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|@ TEN
|22
|Jared Goff
|DET
|@ DEN
|23
|Cam Newton
|CAR
|vs ATL
|24
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|vs NO
|25
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|vs BAL
|26
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|@ GB
|27
|Davis Mills
|HOU
|vs SEA
|28
|Jake Fromm
|NYG
|@ LAC
|29
|Andy Dalton
|CHI
|@ GB
|30
|Mike Glennon
|NYG
|@ LAC
|31
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|@ LAC
|32
|Tyrod Taylor
|HOU
|vs SEA
|33
|Marcus Mariota
|LV
|@ KC