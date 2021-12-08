Quarterback rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

The fantasy football playoffs are starting in many leagues this weekend and if not, you’re likely just a week away. That means lineup decision are crucial for Week 14. We’ve got you start of the week rankings and pertinent injury news below.

Injury news

Joe Burrow, Bengals

Burrow is dealing with a pinky finger dislocation that he suffered in Week 13, but he appears ready to play through it this week against the 49ers.

Tyrod Taylor, Texans

Taylor is dealing with a wrist injury, so rookie Davis Mills will start against the Seahawks. Mills has show a few sparks of upside, but is mostly a quarterback to start your D/STs against.

Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones continues to be unlikely to play with his neck injury in Week 14. Mike Glennon is in the concussion protocol, so newly added Jake Fromm could end up as the starter.

Taysom Hill, Saints

Hill has a finger injury, but will try to play through it. He didn’t do well as a passer last week with the injury, so we’ll see if it continues to impact his passing.

Week 14 byes

The Colts, Patriots, Eagles and Dolphins are on a Week 14 bye.