Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Wednesday, December 8th

Seven top-25 teams will take the floor on Wednesday night including some that matchups between power conference opponents in what should be a solid slate of college basketball action.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Wednesday, December 8th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Conference play began for a few Big Ten programs last weekend, and they will continue on with a pair of matchups featuring ranked teams. The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers will host the Indiana Hoosiers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network, and both teams will come in with a 7-1 record. Later on the same channel, the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans will head on the road to face the undefeated Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The No. 15 UConn Huskies and West Virginia Mountaineers will square off in Morgantown as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2.

Other top-25 games include the No. 20 Florida Gators hosting the North Florida Ospreys, the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Towson Tigers, the No. 24 BYU Cougars will host the Utah State Aggies and No. 11 Arizona Wildcats will meet up with the Wyoming Cowboys featuring a pair of undefeated teams.

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 8 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM #15 UConn West Virginia ESPN2 WVU -2 139.5 7:00 PM North Florida #20 Florida SECN Florida -25.5 139.5 7:00 PM Indiana #22 Wisconsin BTN Wisconsin -4.5 132.5 9:00 PM #19 Michigan State Minnesota BTN Minnesota -6.5 134 9:00 PM Towson #21 Ohio State ESPNU Ohio State -15 138 9:00 PM Utah State #24 BYU BYU TV BYU -6.5 138.5 10:00 PM Wyoming #11 Arizona PAC12 Arizona -15 148

