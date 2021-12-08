NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Thursday, December 8th

The Big Ten gets into full swing with a pair of midweek conference games on an early December evening, part of seven total Top 25 teams in action on Wednesday night.

Tracye Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers take on Johnny Davis and the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers in Madison at 7:00 p.m. IU is 7-1, with their only loss coming in double overtime at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Mike Woodson’s team is balanced offensively, but their defense is the calling card: They hold opponents to just 40.2 eFG%, good for sixth in the country.

While Wisconsin is in the 300’s in pace, they don’t turn the ball over as they only give it up without a shot in 13.8% of possessions. That’s ninth in the country, and will be a factor here. Davis is averaging 20.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, and looks like a Wooden Award candidate so far this season.

Also on the docket is No. 19 Michigan State vs. Minnesota in The Barn, one of the toughest places to play in the country. Tom Izzo’s Spartans have two losses, but they’re to Kansas and Baylor so we’ll excuse them here. Minnesota is 7-0, but dead last in the nation in offensive rebounding rate. That will be a challenge facing a team that’s No. 3 in adjusted defensive rating, and one that hits the glass as hard as MSU.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Wednesday, December 8th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 8 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM #15 UConn West Virginia ESPN2 WVU -2 139.5 7:00 PM North Florida #20 Florida SECN Florida -25.5 139.5 7:00 PM Indiana #22 Wisconsin BTN Wisconsin -4.5 132.5 9:00 PM #19 Michigan State Minnesota BTN Minnesota -6.5 134 9:00 PM Towson #21 Ohio State ESPNU Ohio State -15 138 9:00 PM Utah State #24 BYU BYU TV BYU -6.5 138.5 10:00 PM Wyoming #11 Arizona PAC12 Arizona -15 148

