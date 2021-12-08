College basketball picks: Best bets for Wednesday, December 8th

With a ton of college basketball games on Wednesday night’s schedule, there are plenty of betting opportunities available but we’ve narrowed them down to the top three money makers.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Wednesday, December 8th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Indiana +4.5 vs. Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers have been one of biggest surprises to this college basketball season with a hot start out of the gate, but the Indiana Hoosiers have a good chance at picking up a road win on Wednesday night. Big man Trayce Jackson-Davis has shot a ton of free throws already and could put Wisconsin into foul trouble. While the Badgers have a solid starting five, the bench is not all that deep, and that will be the reason why Wisconsin starts out the Big Ten season 0-1.

UConn +2 vs. West Virginia

The UConn Huskies are dealing with injuries to two of their top players, but let’s get a little crazy and predict a road victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Tyrese Martin and Adama Sanogo will be held out of this game, but Dan Hurley should have the Huskies prepared for their first true road test with a full crowd in nearly two years. West Virginia is outside the top 50 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency in KenPom, and their second-leading scorer Sean McNeil missed the last game with an injury, so we’re going with UConn to get the win even without some key contributors.

Michigan State -6.5 vs. Minnesota

We gave the road team victories in our first two best bets, so why stop now? The Michigan State Spartans will knock off the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Michigan State lost two games this season to the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears, both of which were at a neutral site. The undefeated Golden Gophers should receive a significant boost from the fans, but the Spartans have one of the best defenses in the country and will get the win.

