15 UConn vs. WVU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 UConn Huskies and West Virginia Mountaineers are battling through some early-season injuries as they get set to match up on Wednesday night as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

UConn will be without their second-leading scorer Adama Sanogo in addition to their third-leading scorer Tyrese Martin. The Huskies played without both players over the weekend in an 88-59 victory over Grambling as R.J. Cole led the way with 18 points despite a poor shooting performance and added seven assists.

West Virginia could also be without one of their top players as their second-leading scorer Sean McNeil missed their last game against Radford with a lower back injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available. The Mountaineers have gotten off to a 7-1 start so far with their only loss coming to the Marquette Golden Eagles during the Charleston Classic in mid-November.

How to watch UConn vs. WVU

When: Wednesday, December 8th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: West Virginia -2

Total: 139.5

The Pick

West Virginia -2

The Mountaineers might be missing McNeil, so the injury report is worth monitoring ahead of this game. We know UConn will be without Sanogo, so that’s a huge blow for the Huskies. West Virginia at home is deadly, and that defense should be able to lock up UConn’s guards.

