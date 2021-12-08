20 Florida vs. North Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 20 Florida Gators will look to get back on track after consecutive losses as they are set to host the North Florida Ospreys on Wednesday night.

Following a 74-67 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, the Gators were defeated easily by the Texas Southern Tigers, which had entered the game at 0-7, before coming away with 69-54 victory on Monday night. Florida played well in November with a few impressive victories, but they are 0-2 in December as they head into Wednesday’s game.

North Florida will enter this matchup with a 2-8 record, but the Ospreys are still looking for their first win over a Division 1 opponent. North Florida is outside the top 300 in adjusted defensive efficiency according to the latest KenPom ratings, so the Gators have a great chance to get back into the win column on Wednesday night.

How to watch Florida vs. North Florida

When: Wednesday, December 8th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

TV: SECN

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Florida -25.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

North Florida +25.5

Whatever is ailing the Gators doesn’t get fixed in two days most likely. After perhaps the worst loss by a major conference team this season, we’ll see if UF can get it together. But they haven’t been covering as a major favorite well this season even prior to the Texas Southern disaster.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.