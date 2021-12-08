 clock menu more-arrow no yes

#20 Florida vs. North Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Florida will return to the floor two days after an embarrassing non-conference loss.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: Texas Southern at Florida Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Florida Gators will look to get back on track after consecutive losses as they are set to host the North Florida Ospreys on Wednesday night.

Following a 74-67 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, the Gators were defeated easily by the Texas Southern Tigers, which had entered the game at 0-7, before coming away with 69-54 victory on Monday night. Florida played well in November with a few impressive victories, but they are 0-2 in December as they head into Wednesday’s game.

North Florida will enter this matchup with a 2-8 record, but the Ospreys are still looking for their first win over a Division 1 opponent. North Florida is outside the top 300 in adjusted defensive efficiency according to the latest KenPom ratings, so the Gators have a great chance to get back into the win column on Wednesday night.

How to watch Florida vs. North Florida

When: Wednesday, December 8th, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL
TV: SECN
Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Florida -25.5
Total: 139.5

The Pick

North Florida +25.5

Whatever is ailing the Gators doesn’t get fixed in two days most likely. After perhaps the worst loss by a major conference team this season, we’ll see if UF can get it together. But they haven’t been covering as a major favorite well this season even prior to the Texas Southern disaster.

