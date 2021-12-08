22 Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers both have just one loss early on in the season, and they will get together in Madison on Wednesday night.

Wisconsin has five consecutive wins over some quality opponents, and their lone loss of the season came against the Providence Friars, but they were without Johnny Davis, who is developing into a star. The Badgers have been a much better defensive team than offensively, but Davis is having a breakout year.

Indiana opened up Big Ten play over the weekend with a victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Trayce Jackson-Davis is a force down low for the Hoosiers. He is averaging 21 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and is getting to the line more than just about any player in the entire country.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana

When: Wednesday, December 8th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports Go, Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -4.5

Total: 132.5

The Pick

Wisconsins -4.5

Jackson-Davis is a beast for the Hoosiers, but Wisconsin at home is one of the top teams in the country. The Badgers are coming off an emotional rivalry win over Marquette and should keep the momentum rolling against an Indiana team still a few seasons away from competing for the conference crown.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.