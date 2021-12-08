19 Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 Michigan State Spartans and Minnesota Golden Gophers will play their first Big Ten game of the season as they get together in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

Michigan State will enter with a 7-2 record, and their two losses came to the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears - both of which came at a neutral site. The Spartans have one of the best defenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency and will go for their third straight win.

Minnesota is undefeated through seven games but has yet to play a ranked team to this point, so the Spartans will be by far their toughest competition so far. The Golden Gophers are far better on the defensive end than offensively according to KenPom as they barely crack the top 150 on offense.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota

When: Wednesday, December 8th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports Go, Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -6.5

Total: 136

The Pick

Minnesota +6.5

The Gophers are off to a 7-0 start and are playing stellar defense. Jamison Battle and Payton Willis are great scorers, and should be able to keep things close for Minnesota. Michigan State is a force but “The Barn” is a tough place to play. The home underdog is worth backing in this game.

