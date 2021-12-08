21 Ohio State vs. Towson: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes opened up conference play with a victory over the weekend, and they will host the Towson Tigers on Wednesday night.

Ohio State went on the road and beat the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday to improve to 6-2 on the season, and the Buckeyes will take on the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend with a matchup against Towson sandwiched in between. Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell is having a huge season with 20.4 points per game for an offense that is one of the best in the country.

Towson will enter with a 6-3 record and will look for their fourth consecutive season. Ohio State will be the best team the Tigers faced to this point of the season, and they are led by Cameron Holden, who is averaging a double-double with 16 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Towson

When: Wednesday, December 8th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -15

Total: 138

The Pick

Ohio State -15

The Buckeyes have some impressive wins this season over Duke and Seton Hall. They are going to be a factor in the Big Ten when it’s all said and done. Ohio State has played some weaker teams close this year but a home game against Towson should be a relatively easy cover.

