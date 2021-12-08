BYU vs. Utah State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 24 BYU Cougars dropped 12 spots in the most recent poll, but they will go for consecutive wins when they host the Utah State Aggies in an in-state matchup on Wednesday night.

BYU continues to battle through injuries as Gavin Baxter was ruled out for the season, and Gideon George missed the last two games with an illness. Richard Harward remains out indefinitely. The Cougars knocked off Missouri State over the weekend, and Alex Barcello had another huge game with 21 points to increase his season average to 18.6 points per game.

Utah State will enter Wednesday’s game with a 6-2 record and is coming off a 60-58 home loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels last Thursday. The Aggies are led by Justin Bean, who is averaging 22.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, and he is shooting an extremely high percentage. Bean is knocking down 66% of his field goal attempts including 55.6% of 3-pointers in addition to 87.5% on free throws.

How to watch BYU vs. Utah State

When: Wednesday, December 8th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Marriott Center, Provo, Utah

TV: BYU TV

Where to live stream online: BYU TV online

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: BYU -6.5

Total: 138.5

The Pick

BYU -6.5

The Cougars broke a stretch with no NCAA tournament appearances last season and seem poised to once again make the Big Dance in March. Alex Barcello is a star, and there’s enough around him to trouble opponents when they double the guard. Utah State has developed into a solid Mountain West program, but the Aggies won’t have enough against the Cougars here.

