11 Arizona vs. Wyoming: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats have been crushing opponents early on, and they will host the Wyoming Cowboys on Wednesday night as a pair of undefeated teams are set to square off.

Arizona will enter with a 7-0 record and won six games by at least 18 points including a huge win over the Michigan Wolverines earlier this season. The Wildcats are coming off a 90-65 victory over the Oregon State Beavers as a program that is inside the top 25 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

Wyoming is 8-0 to start off their year strong, but the Cowboys have not played a team even close to the caliber of Arizona to this point. Wyoming knocked off the Washington Huskies in overtime in mid-November for their top victory. Graham Ike is scoring 20.8 points per game, while Hunter Maldonado averages 18.9 per matchup.

How to watch Arizona vs. Wyoming

When: Wednesday, December 8th, 10:00 p.m.

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -15

Total: 148

The Pick

Arizona -15

Tommy Lloyd’s team looks legitimate in Year 1, starting off 7-0 and featuring three players averaging 15.0 points per game or more. Arizona has to be pleased with the early results from Lloyd’s tenure. Wyoming is also undefeated on the season but has not been playing top competition like the Wildcats have. This could be a close game early but expect the home team to pull away late and cover the spread.

