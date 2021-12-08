Caris LeVert trade rumors: Pacers looking to move guard in favor of rebuild

The Indiana Pacers are looking to enter a full-blown rebuild and G Caris LeVert is among a few big names expected to be moved before the trade deadline, Shams Charania reported. As a result, we should see plenty of news and rumors surrounding the Pacers and LeVert, who was dealt to Indiana last season as part of the four-team trade involving G James Harden. Here we’ll be updating you on the latest news, rumors and interested teams for LeVert.

Which teams are interested in Caris LeVert?

As of now, there aren’t many teams out there who are directly linked to LeVert. The only team that has been mentioned is the Philadelphia 76ers, given the ongoing saga with PG Ben Simmons. LeVert could be a piece in a trade between the Sixers and Pacers involving Simmons. Such a deal would likely go against the idea of a Pacers rebuild, plus Indy already has a solid PG in Malcolm Brogdon under contract through 2024-25. While LeVert would be a good fit for Philly, the two sides may struggle to find a deal that works for both sides.

Potential trades

Pacers get: Dario Saric, Jae Crowder

Suns get: Caris LeVert

Phoenix isn’t getting anything out of Saric, who is out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in last year’s Finals. Crowder, outside of one stunning shooting display, was quite bad in the Finals. LeVert would give the Suns one more perimeter option offensively, something they lacked when Chris Paul or Devin Booker struggled. Phoenix would lose some value defensively, but the upside of LeVert on offense is far better than Crowder. As for Indiana, there’s not much to like outside of Saric. The Suns could throw some second-round picks in if the Pacers really want draft capital but LeVert isn’t netting a first-rounder given his current production.

Pacers get: Ben Simmons, Jaden Springer

76ers get: Caris LeVert, Jeremy Lamb, 2024 1st round pick

The Pacers have been rumored to be interested in Simmons, but they’re going to have to part with assets in this type of deal. Does Indiana believe a Simmons-Brogdon backcourt can work? If so, the 2024 first-round pick will be worth giving up. The 76ers get value back for Simmons with two perimeter threats. Lamb is on an expiring deal, so Philadelphia can move on if he doesn’t deliver in the postseason. This would immediately translate on the court for the 76ers, while the Pacers get a centerpiece for their rebuild.

Pacers get: Trevor Ariza, DeAndre Jordan, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, Kendrick Nunn, 2023 2nd round pick, 2025 2nd round pick

Lakers get: Caris LeVert

This would essentially be a salary dump for the Pacers, because the Lakers aren’t going to give up anything of value. Those second-round picks won’t be great but they’re something. Nunn will be a decent bench player but the rest of that return is nothing to smile about. Bazemore and Bradley are rotation players, although Lakers fans will be happy to see the latter leave after Frank Vogel continues to include him in the starting lineup. LeVert has been in a slump this season from deep, but he does add more scoring on the perimeter for LA. Something needs to change for the Lakers and maybe LeVert makes a difference down the stretch of the season.