How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the December 8th episode

AEW invades Long Island tonight with a live episode of Dynamite coming live from the brand new UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. We’re just one week away from the second annual Winter is Coming special episode of the show, so we’ll see how the company builds towards that event in Texas.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, December 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

No. 1 contender Bryan Danielson has spent the past month running through the Dark Order and just one week before his big AEW World Championship match against title holder Hangman Page, he’ll face John Silver in singles action. We’ll see how they’ll put the finishing touches on this build before the landmark title match next Wednesday.

In the women’s division, No. 1 contender Riho is set to fight AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker at Winter is Coming for the belt. Before she gets there, she must face Jamie Hayter in a one-on-one encounter tonight.

Finally on tonight’s show, we’ll have the third annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale where the winner gets possession of a 24-carat diamond ring for a year. 12 men will compete in the battle royale and the final two will face each other in a singles match next week for the ring. MJF has won both of the previous matches the past two years and given his ongoing feud with CM Punk, it’s kind of obvious that they’re setting up these two to face each other at Winter is Coming.