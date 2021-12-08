Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) will take on the Miami Heat (14-11) on Wednesday night at FTX Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The reigning champs are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, winning nine of their last 10 games as they currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are just behind them in fourth place, having lost their last two in the row. These sides played just last weekend in Milwaukee where the Bucks secured a 124-102 victory at home.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bucks favored by 6.5 points, at -265 on the money line while Miami is at +215. The point total is set at 217.

Bucks vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -6.5 (-110)

Milwaukee is the hottest team in the league at the moment right next to the Phoenix Suns. They’ve won 10 of their last 11 contests, going from 6-8 to 16-9, now hot on the trail of the Bulls and Nets. The Heat lost on the road to Milwaukee just last weekend, and the Bucks got the job done even without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor as Pat Connaughton led the team with 23 points. Miami will be without a few key players tonight in Jimmy Butler (tailbone), Bam Adebayo (thumb), and Victor Olapido (quadriceps). Milwaukee with Giannis back in the lineup should be able to handle a depleted Heat defense, and grab another double-digit win tonight.

Over/Under: Over 217 (-105)

The Bucks have been averaging 110.5 points per game this season, with that dipping slightly to 109.7 through their last three contests. Miami is averaging 101.7 through their last three, but they’ve been without Butler through that stretch and have suffered some offensive and defensive challenges. The total hit 226 last week between these two even without Giannis in the game, so the over should be the safe bet again in Miami tonight.

