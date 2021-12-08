Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors on Wednesday

In the second game of a doubleheader on ESPN Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers will go on the road to play the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. It is the second time this season that these two teams are going up against each other. In their first meeting, Golden State defeated Portland 118-103 last month at the Chase Center. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -14

The Trail Blazers are a shell of themselves without their starting backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. McCollum reportedly has a collapsed lung and will be further evaluated. But for the time being, the Blazers are going to have to find offense from other players such as Norman Powell and Anfernee Simons. Portland has lost four straight road games and is 1-10 away from the Moda Center this season. They are also 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games and 0-6 ATS as road underdogs.

The Warriors, on the other hand, shouldn’t have a problem with the Blazers tonight. Golden State was a 16-point favorites on Monday night against the Orlando Magic and ended up winning 126-95. Golden State has a record of 11-3 against teams from the West and they’re outscoring them by 13 points per game. Steph Curry is looking to break the all-time record for threes made in NBA history. The Blazers are ranked 30th in three-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 38.6 points per game and 42.2% in their last three games.

Over/Under: Over 216

The point total has gone under in four of Portland’s last six games, but it has gone over in seven out of their last 10 games when they are the underdogs. As for the Warriors, the total has gone under in five out of their last seven games. When Golden State was double-digit favorites on Monday night, I got burned for taking the under. This time, we are going to roll with the over.

