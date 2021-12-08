Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Clippers on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Clippers (13-12) will play host to the Boston Celtics (13-12) at STAPLES Center on Wednesday night, with tip-off set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers just grabbed a bounce back win over the Trail Blazers on Monday after losing to the Kings last Saturday. The Celtics also beat up on the Blazers on Saturday with a 145-117 win, but lost to the Lakers on Tuesday with a 117-102 final score.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Clippers are favored by four points at home and are priced at -170 on the moneyline. The Celtics sit at +150 while the point total is set to 210.5.

Celtics vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -4 (-110)

The Celtics are wrapping up a four-game road trip through the Western Conference and will undoubtedly be tired by tonight’s game. They got one win in the bag over the Blazers through the three they’ve played, but dropped results to the Jazz and the Lakers in the meantime. They’ve been missing Jaylen Brown throughout this road swing, as he’s been sidelined with hamstring tightness. He’s listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s contest, but honestly the Clippers should be able to take care of this one either way. Pick the Clips to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 210.5 (-110)

The under is 8-2-1 in the Celtics’ last 11 road games, as they’ve been struggling to hit the over away from TD Garden. Not to mention the Clippers have the third best defensive rating in the league, so if Boston has to go up against a solid defense especially without Jaylen Brown, it’s hard to see them being able to run up the score much. Neither offense is ranked very high in the league either, so don’t be surprised when this one finishes under even with a low number.

