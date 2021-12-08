F1 schedule: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One is back for what promises to be an exciting final weekend of racing. The F1 season finale takes place this weekend in the United Arab Emirates at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, December 12, and will be preceded by two days of activities ahead of the actual race.

The weekend gets started Friday morning with a pair of practice runs. The drivers hit the course at 4:30 a.m. ET for practice 1 and then again at 8 a.m. for practice 2. Both Friday practices will air on ESPNU There will be a third practice run at 5 a.m. on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 8 a.m. Both Saturday events air on ESPN2. The race runs on Sunday at 8 a.m. and also airs on ESPN2.

All events will broadcast on ESPN2 and be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton comes into the season finale as the odds-on favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225 while Max Verstappen is second at +220. Valtteri Bottas follows at +1400, but this race is all about Hamilton and Verstappen.

The book is offering additional odds for the days leading up to the race. Mercedes is currently the favorite to win the free practice on Friday with odds at -165. Hamilton has the best odds to be the fastest qualifier, with odds at -165.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, December 10

4:30-5:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

8-9 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

Saturday, December 11

5-6 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

8-9 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, December 12

8-10 a.m. — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Entry list