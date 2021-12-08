 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kicker rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best kickers going in Week 14 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By David Fucillo
Punter Tress Way #5 of the Washington Football Team holds for kicker Brian Johnson #16 on a successful 48-yard field goal attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 5, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The kicker position is a fairly plug-and-play in fantasy football. You find someone, often in the last two rounds of your draft, and you often ignore them once the season gets going. You’ll probably waive your drafted kicker in his bye week unless it’s a Justin Tucker or Nick Folk. Or, maybe you turn it into a weekly rotation where you’re waiving a kicker each week and finding the best matchup.

This week, the big name on bye is Nick Folk. The Patriots kicker ranks No. 1 in scoring, average 1.5 points more than the next best kicker. At the same time, Folk would be the ninth best tight end. That’s just to say that the position is not one where you should be heavily wedded to even the best player at the position.

On to Week 14!

Bye weeks

Colts: Michael Badgley
Dolphins: Jason Sanders
Patriots: Nick Folk
Eagles: Jake Elliott

Streaming options

Brian Johnson, Washington

Johnson had one field goal and two extra points last week in replacing Joey Slye. This week, he gets an interesting home matchup with the Cowboys. They have a decent but not great defense while Washington is currently on a roll. This is a huge matchup for playoff implications and look for Washington to continue impressing, setting up Johnson for scoring opportunities.

Jason Myers, Seahawks

It’s been a tough year for Myers, and last week he missed his only field goal attempt (56 yards). But this week he gets a dome game against an awful Texans squad just as Seattle might be ready to get back on track. Buy low on Myers for the rest of the year.

Ryan Succup, Bucs

He ranks 17th among kickers, but there’s always upside in this offense. They face a Bills defense that is No. 1 in scoring defense, but Tampa Bay gets them at home and should be able to get points on the board. He’s rostered in only 26.5% of ESPN leagues, so if you need a body, he’s there.

  1. Justin Tucker, Ravens @ Browns
  2. Matt Gay, Rams @ Cardinals
  3. Harrison Butker, Chiefs vs. Raiders
  4. Chris Boswell, Steelers at Vikings
  5. Matt Prater, Cardinals vs. Rams
  6. Tyler Bass, Bills @ Buccaneers
  7. Greg Joseph, Vikings vs. Steelers
  8. Brandon McManus, Broncos vs. Lions
  9. Dustin Hopkins, Chargers vs. Giants
  10. Brian Johnson, Washington vs. Cowboys
  11. Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys at Washington
  12. Daniel Carlson, Raiders at Chiefs
  13. Evan McPherson, Bengals vs. 49ers
  14. Ryan Succop, Buccaneers vs. Bills
  15. Brett Maher, Saints at Jets
  16. Jason Myers, Seahawks @ Texans
  17. Robbie Gould, 49ers at Bengals
  18. Randy Bullock, Titans vs. Jaguars
  19. Chase McLaughlin, Browns vs. Ravens
  20. Mason Crosby, Packers vs. Bears
  21. Zane Gonzalez, Panthers vs. Falcns
  22. Graham Gano, Giants at Chargers
  23. Younghoe Koo, Falcons at Panthers
  24. Cairo Santos, Bears @ Packers

