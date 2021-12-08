Kicker rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

The kicker position is a fairly plug-and-play in fantasy football. You find someone, often in the last two rounds of your draft, and you often ignore them once the season gets going. You’ll probably waive your drafted kicker in his bye week unless it’s a Justin Tucker or Nick Folk. Or, maybe you turn it into a weekly rotation where you’re waiving a kicker each week and finding the best matchup.

This week, the big name on bye is Nick Folk. The Patriots kicker ranks No. 1 in scoring, average 1.5 points more than the next best kicker. At the same time, Folk would be the ninth best tight end. That’s just to say that the position is not one where you should be heavily wedded to even the best player at the position.

On to Week 14!

Bye weeks

Colts: Michael Badgley

Dolphins: Jason Sanders

Patriots: Nick Folk

Eagles: Jake Elliott

Streaming options

Brian Johnson, Washington

Johnson had one field goal and two extra points last week in replacing Joey Slye. This week, he gets an interesting home matchup with the Cowboys. They have a decent but not great defense while Washington is currently on a roll. This is a huge matchup for playoff implications and look for Washington to continue impressing, setting up Johnson for scoring opportunities.

Jason Myers, Seahawks

It’s been a tough year for Myers, and last week he missed his only field goal attempt (56 yards). But this week he gets a dome game against an awful Texans squad just as Seattle might be ready to get back on track. Buy low on Myers for the rest of the year.

Ryan Succup, Bucs

He ranks 17th among kickers, but there’s always upside in this offense. They face a Bills defense that is No. 1 in scoring defense, but Tampa Bay gets them at home and should be able to get points on the board. He’s rostered in only 26.5% of ESPN leagues, so if you need a body, he’s there.