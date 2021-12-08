 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ricky Seals-Jones practicing on Wednesday for Week 14

We break down the news that Ricky Seals-Jones is practicing on Wednesday for Week 14 vs. Dallas

By Chet Gresham
Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) chases during the second quarter at FedExField. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was at practice on Wednesday, per John Keim. Seals-Jones was able to get in limited practices last week as he deals with a hip injury, but ended up not playing against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In their Week 13 matchup with the Raiders, starting tight end Logan Thomas went down with a knee injury that sent him to season-ending I.R. Backup tight end John Bates played well in his absence, catching three passes for 42 yards, but Seals-Jones appears close to returning this week.

Fantasy football implications

Washington will take on the Dallas Cowboys this week. the good news is that Dallas ranks sixth-worst in PPR fantasy football points allowed per game to tight ends. If Seals-Jones can be a full go in this game, he should have fantasy appeal. If he can’t go, Bates doesn’t have as much appeal, but could be used in 2TE leagues.

