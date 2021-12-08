J.D. McKissic not practicing on Wednesday for Week 14

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic was able to work with trainers on the side of practice today, but was designated as not practicing for Wednesday. McKissic is Antonio Gibson’s backup, but is still an integral part of their offense and even scored two touchdowns in his last game before leaving with a concussion.

If he can’t go again, Gibson would be in line to continue to see a big workload, while Wendell Smallwood or newly added Johnathan Williams would back him up. The Cowboys are favored by -4.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under for this matchup at 47.5 total points.

Fantasy football implications

Gibson remains a must start each week, but if McKissic can get cleared of his concussion in time, he has some value in a game Washington is an underdog in, as he would hand a chunk of the passing downs in Week 14.