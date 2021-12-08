Elijah Moore not practicing on Wednesday with quad injury for Week 14

The New York Jets returned to practice on Wednesday to begin on-field preparations for their Week 14 home contest against the New Orleans Saints, and they are shorthanded. Top wide receiver Elijah Moore is not practicing to start the week due to a quad injury.

Moore suffered the injury this past weekend against the Eagles head coach Robert Saleh said he is day-to-day, according to Rich Cimini. This news comes a day after the team placed WR Corey Davis on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Fantasy football implications

Saleh is “hopeful” Moore will be available Sunday, but if he is not, that leaves Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, and Braxton Berrios as the team’s top healthy three receivers. Crowder has some PPR value with Davis sidelined and that only increases if Moore is unable to play.

The Saints are giving up the fourth most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. It’s hard to get excited about the Jets skill position players with these injuries, but you could do worse than Crowder this weekend if Moore is out alongside Davis.