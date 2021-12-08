Justin Fields will start vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football Week 14

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will return to the playing field this weekend, as he has been medically cleared from his ribs injury, per Chris Emma. Fields missed the last two game with his injury and backup Andy Dalton took over the starting job. Dalton showed flashes of competence, but his four interceptions last week against the Cardinals doomed them.

Justin Fields hasn’t been much better as a passer this season, but he was playing much better before his injury, while also adding more rushing work into his game. Besides the obvious need to get him work, the team is likely in a better place to win games with him at the helm as well.

Fantasy football implications

The only worry about Fields’ fantasy outlook is that they might be more hesitant to run him coming off his rubs injury, but, that is part of his game, so I expect he continues to put up fantasy points with his legs. He’s not a great start, but is very much a start in 2QB leagues against the Packers.