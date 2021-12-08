HC Joe Judge expects Mike Glennon to start Week 14 vs. Chargers

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said on Wednesday that he expects quarterback Mike Glennon to be cleared from the concussion protocol by the end of the week, per Paul Schwartz. If this is the case, then Glennon will make his second-straight start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Giants fans do not have to worry, Jake Fromm will not be starting on Sunday. However, it does not get any better with Glennon under center. Last week against the Miami Dolphins, the veteran quarterback completed 23-of-44 passes for 187 yards and an interception.

It wasn’t necessarily a great start for Glennon as the Giants’ offense only mustered to score nine points. Things do not get easier against the Chargers, who are currently fighting for a playoff spot. The best option for the Giants’ offense would be to run the ball against this Los Angeles’ defense, which is allowing 141.2 yards per game this season.