Saints RB Mark Ingram placed on COVID-19 list for Week 14

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive, per Jeff Duncan. Ingram is vaccinated according to Duncan, so will have some chance to get two negative tests before Sunday, but if this positive was on Wednesday, his chances are probably pretty slim.

The good news for the Saints is that they should get Alvin Kamara back on Sunday and they play a Jets team with just three wins and nine losses. The Saints are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook despite only having five wins themselves.

Fantasy football implications

This news likely sets up Kamara for a big workload in his first game back from a knee injury, but Tony Jones Jr. and Ty Montgomery should be available. But, there is no reason not to play Kamara as you usually would, even in a week where the fantasy matchups are extra important.