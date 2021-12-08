Melvin Gordon returns to practice on Wednesday for Week 14

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that running back Melvin Gordon will practice today, per Zac Stevens. Gordon did not practice at all last week as he did not play in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy football implications

It is good news to hear Gordon will be practicing today after missing last week’s game with a hip injury. Before being sidelined by the hip, Gordon had 17 carries for 83 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last week against Kansas City, the Broncos’ running game did not skip a beat with rookie Javonte Williams. Williams had a career-high 23 carries for 102 yards and with six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. He played like a fantasy football RB1 and scored 23.8 fantasy points (season-high). The running back duo will now be going up against the Detroit Lions, who’ve allowed 131.1 rushing yards per game.