Ezekiel Elliott says knee will be 100% in 3-4 weeks

The Dallas Cowboys enter a pivotal NFC East showdown in Week 14 when they face the Washington Football and the big topic of discussion in Dallas is the health of Ezekiel Elliott. The running back is dealing with a knee injury, and Tony Pollard’s emergence has left fans guessing about the health of the Ohio State star. Elliott says his knee is not going to cause him to miss games, but it will take 3-4 weeks to get to 100 percent.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: “You’re going to have to drag me off of the field.” After last week’s MRI, belief is his knee will be good in three or four weeks, Elliott said. “That’s perfect timing” with postseason. Said knee hasn’t been scoped, and no scope planned in offseason. https://t.co/uVAqPFz6MY pic.twitter.com/BThsdNiQgM — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 8, 2021

Fantasy football implications

It appears Elliott and Pollard will continue to split touches out of the backfield, with the former getting more of the short-yardage and goal line work. Elliott is still a sgood play in fantasy football, although managers should note he is no longer the true primary running back in Dallas. Pollard is equally valuable in fantasy leagues, which makes Elliott more of a RB2 candidate going forward.