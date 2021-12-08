 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ezekiel Elliott says knee will be 100% in 3-4 weeks

We break down the news that Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with a knee injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints
Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys reacts before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the the Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Dallas Cowboys enter a pivotal NFC East showdown in Week 14 when they face the Washington Football and the big topic of discussion in Dallas is the health of Ezekiel Elliott. The running back is dealing with a knee injury, and Tony Pollard’s emergence has left fans guessing about the health of the Ohio State star. Elliott says his knee is not going to cause him to miss games, but it will take 3-4 weeks to get to 100 percent.

Fantasy football implications

It appears Elliott and Pollard will continue to split touches out of the backfield, with the former getting more of the short-yardage and goal line work. Elliott is still a sgood play in fantasy football, although managers should note he is no longer the true primary running back in Dallas. Pollard is equally valuable in fantasy leagues, which makes Elliott more of a RB2 candidate going forward.

