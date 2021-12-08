 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Deebo Samuel not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 14 game vs. Bengals

We break down the news that Deebo Samuel is still working through a groin injury.

By DKNation Staff
Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will look to bounce back from a tough 30-23 loss in Week 13 when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. San Francisco hopes to have Deebo Samuel back, who has been an all-purpose offensive threat this season. The speedy wide receiver is not practicing Wednesday as he continues to deal with a groin injury.

Fantasy football implications

With Elijah Mitchell also banged up, it looks like the 49ers will have to make some alternate plans when it comes to running the football Sunday. On the receiving front, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk will be seeing more targets if Samuel cannot play. The original timeline for Samuel’s injury was 1-2 weeks, so there’s a possibility he could against Cincinnati. If he does suit up, Samuel is a must-start because of his ability to score points in the rushing and receiving game. He’s San Francisco’s best offensive player if he takes the field.

More From DraftKings Nation