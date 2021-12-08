Deebo Samuel not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 14 game vs. Bengals

The San Francisco 49ers will look to bounce back from a tough 30-23 loss in Week 13 when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. San Francisco hopes to have Deebo Samuel back, who has been an all-purpose offensive threat this season. The speedy wide receiver is not practicing Wednesday as he continues to deal with a groin injury.

Deebo Samuel will not practice today #49ers — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 8, 2021

Fantasy football implications

With Elijah Mitchell also banged up, it looks like the 49ers will have to make some alternate plans when it comes to running the football Sunday. On the receiving front, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk will be seeing more targets if Samuel cannot play. The original timeline for Samuel’s injury was 1-2 weeks, so there’s a possibility he could against Cincinnati. If he does suit up, Samuel is a must-start because of his ability to score points in the rushing and receiving game. He’s San Francisco’s best offensive player if he takes the field.