Darren Waller not at start of practice on Wednesday for Week 14

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was not seen to start practice on Wednesday, per Vinny Bonsignore. Waller missed last week with a knee injury, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said that Waller has moved from “week-to-week” to “day-to-day.” Unfortunately it appears Wednesday was not the day.

Waller is a huge part of the Raiders offense, as he averages 8.5 targets per game, so his return is greatly needed. His backup Foster Moreau only caught one pass in his absence. Las Vegas is set to face the Kansas City Chiefs and are currently 9.5-point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook. Wallers return would be huge. A return to practice on Thursday would be a great sign.

Fantasy football implications

If Waller can return this week, he would be an automatic start against the Chiefs. If he can’t, Moreau could step up, but based on last week, he would be a risky play.