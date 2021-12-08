Tee Higgins not practicing on Wednesday for Week 14

Cincinnati Bengals second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins was not at the open portion of practice on Wednesday after tweaking his ankle on Sunday against the Chargers, per Jay Morrison.

Fantasy football implications

Despite tweaking his ankle, Higgins still managed to produce a season-high nine receptions (14 targets) for 138 yards and a touchdown. It was the second-straight week that the young wide receiver scored a touchdown. In the last two games, Higgins has been the Bengals’ best wide receiver with 15 receptions (22 targets) for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week against the Chargers, the former Clemson standout had 19.8 fantasy points and 17.4 fantasy points in his previous game against the Steelers. The Bengals will be going up against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. The Niners’ defense is allowing 21.8 fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season. If Higgins is hindered in any way for Sunday, we should expect to see Tyler Boyd more involved in the offense.