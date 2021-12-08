Saquon Barkley limited with ankle injury for Week 14

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley was limited at practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. Barkley told reporters that he’ll have to manage the ankle for the rest of the season, per Dan Duggan.

Fantasy football implications

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Barkley had one of his better games over the last few weeks since returning from injury. The former Penn State running back had 11 carries for 55 yards, along with six receptions (nine targets) for 19 yards. While it was good to see Barkley involved in the passing game, the Giants and fantasy football managers want to see more than 19 receiving yards going forward.

Barkley has a favorable matchup on Sunday against a Chargers’ run defense that is playing better as of late. In their last three games, Los Angeles is only allowing 99 rushing yards per game. However, they’re still allowing 141.2 yards per game on the ground this season, which is good for 31st in the NFL.