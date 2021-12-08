Alvin Kamara expected to return for Week 14 matchup with Jets

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is set to return in Week 14 to take on the New York Jets, per Jeff Duncan. Kamara last played in Week 9 when he injured his knee against the Falcons. He’s been able to get in multiple limited practices and appeared close to returning last week, so he should be as close to fully ready as he can be at this point in the season.

Mark Ingram has been leading the way, but he can’t compare to Ingram’s ability. The Saints very much need Kamara’s ability on the ground and through the air, as they just lost Deonte Harris to a suspension and are weak across the board offensively.

Fantasy Football implications

Kamara probably won’t see the workload he had been before his injury, but I’d expect him to be the lead back and see 15-20 touches against a weak Jets defense. Start him as normal.