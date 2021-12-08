Logan Thomas will go on season-ending I.R. with knee injury

Washington football team tight end Logan Thomas will be placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, per Nicki Jhabvala. Thomas suffered his knee injury last week and appeared to have torn his ACL and MCL with initial reports, but tests showed he had managed to avoid those injuries. But he is still hurt and with just four games left in the season and Thomas having already been on short-term I.R., the team decided to shut him down. Hopefully we will learn of the true extent of his injury at some point.

Fantasy Football implications

With Thomas done for the season, that leaves Ricky Seals-Jones and Jon Bates as Washington’s tight ends. Seals-Jones has missed the last few games with a hip injury, but appeared to be close to playing last week. If he can return, he would likely take the lead role, with Bates as the No. 2. Bates has shown improvement statistically and has some deep league appeal if Seals-Jones can’t return.