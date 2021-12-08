Taysom Hill to play through finger injury in Week 14 vs. Jets

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton didn’t address Taysom Hill’s finger injury, but when speaking of Hill’s Week 13 start said, “This will be the next opportunity for him and I think he’ll do well,” per Nick Underhill.

Hill put up a good fantasy football game in Week 13, but was an erratic thrower, completing just 46 percent of his passes while throwing four interceptions. Hill isn’t exactly Aaron Rodgers with his completion percentages, but he did appear to be hindered by the finger injury he suffered during the game.

The Saints take on the New York Jets this week and will also get Alvin Kamara back, so there’s a good chance we don’t see a lot of high-difficulty throws from Hill in this matchup.

Fantasy Football implications

Hill, despite his poor passing numbers last week, managed to also throw two touchdowns for 264 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 11 times for 101 yards. Keep starting Hill as long as he’s starting.